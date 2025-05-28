Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Lucky Lotto player in Ruatōria wins $142,857

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Four Square Ruatōria sold a First Division winning Lotto ticket which will net one lucky person $142,857. Photo / File

Four Square Ruatōria sold a First Division winning Lotto ticket which will net one lucky person $142,857. Photo / File

A Lotto ticket sold in the small East Coast settlement of Ruatōria has netted one lucky Lotto player $142,857.

The ticket, sold at Four Square Ruatōria, was one of seven First Division winning tickets sold across the country for the Wednesday night draw.

A Lotto spokeswoman

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald