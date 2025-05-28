Four Square Ruatōria sold a First Division winning Lotto ticket which will net one lucky person $142,857. Photo / File

A Lotto ticket sold in the small East Coast settlement of Ruatōria has netted one lucky Lotto player $142,857.

The ticket, sold at Four Square Ruatōria, was one of seven First Division winning tickets sold across the country for the Wednesday night draw.

A Lotto spokeswoman confirmed the prize had not been claimed as of 10am on Thursday.

The Four Square Ruatōria store manager, who declined to be named, said it felt great that a member of the community had likely won it.

“We’re happy and we are so glad we sold that ticket,” he said.