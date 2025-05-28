Ruatōria Four Square previously sold a first division winning ticket for $200,000 at the start of last year.
The store manager said they had sold a few Second Division winning tickets since then.
The other winning tickets were sold in Auckland, Kaiwaka, Hastings, Wellington and Nelson.
Powerball was not struck on Wednesday and rolled over to Saturday night, where a special King’s Birthday jackpot of $10 million will be on offer.
Strike Four also rolled over and will be $400,000 on Saturday.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto is advised to check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.