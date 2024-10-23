Wrights Vineyard and Winery: Live music with two bands, gourmet pizzas, Ice-cream Bros - a family-friendly event, 11am-5pm. 1093 Wharerata Rd, Manutuke.

A new art exhibition by Wainui artist Chrissy Morrell featuring paintings in oils and gauche at her home studio, 35 Murphy Rd, 12pm-4pm.

Sunday, October 27

First Light Wine & Food Festival: TW Wines and Matawhero Winery bring the wine and food festival to one event at TW Wines with live music and gourmet food vendors. 1121 Back Ormond Rd, 12pm to 7pm shuttle buses from 14 Ormond Rd (outside CSL Security) to TW Wines are available on the half-hour.

Gisborne Canoe and Tramping Club Walk: Hihiroroa Rd, Eastwoodhill - Otoko), Ngātapa. 8am-4pm. Walk from the end of Hihiroroa Rd (south) to Otoko end, and return. Around 10km on grass and gravel.

Spring Fling Arts & Crafts Fair: 9am-2pm, Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, Whataupoko.

Wa165 Muriwai Excursion: All aboard for the first trip of the season on the Wa165 steam train departing from the Gisborne Railway Station at 1pm. Tickets from the Gisborne i-Site or on the day on the train.

Show Me Shorts, The Sampler: Highlights of the Show Me Shorts film festival make up this package of short films. 6.30pm The Dome Cinema. 38 Childers Rd. Bookings essential.

Coming up

Tuesday, October 29

Life drawing classes with tutor Jacqui Kay: 7pm-9pm, Lysnar House Studio, 18 Stout St, Whataupoko. Beginners and advanced artists are invited to book in for one or all of this seven-part series.

Thursday, October 31

Ecstatic Dance: Experience the ancient ritual of expression through movement and dance with worldwide music and rhythms. St Andrew’s Community Centre, 176 Cobden St.

November 2nd

Poverty Bay Horticultural Society Summer Show: Featuring roses, irises, cut flowers, vegetables, floral art and much more. 12pm-4pm, Farmers Air Event Centre Showgrounds Park. $5 entry. Children free. Stalls and sales table. Contact Katrine 0276525149.

Nathan Foon ceramics launch: 9am-12pm, local potter and creative Nathan Foon presents his ceramics. Gizzy Local, 64 Lower St, CBD.

November 3rd

Poverty Bay Horticultural Society Summer Show: 9am-2pm. Farmers Air Event Centre Showgrounds Park.

CBD Spring Clean: 3pm-5pm, a volunteer clean-up of the CBD. Come along and give a hand to make your city beautiful again. 111 Gladstone Rd.

Tuesday November 5

Poverty Bay Blues Night: At the Dome Bar. Bar open at 6pm. Music at 7pm. $10 on the door. 38 Childers Rd.

Saturday, November 9

Walk for Alzheimer’s; 8am-2pm, Young Nick’s Head/Te Kuri-a-Paoa. Join this guided walk and raise money for our local Alzheimer’s support organisation.

Sunday, November 10

Gizzy Laser Half Marathon: Matawhero Wines, 189 Riverpoint Rd, Matawhero. Join the Gisborne Harrier Club for a 5km or 10km run or walk. Finishing at Matawhero Winery.

She Shed Tour: More than 30 artists in multiple venues across Wainui, Okitu and Makorori open their studios for a day of art and craft sales, food and fun. From 9am-4pm.

Friday, November 22

Ozi Ozza: Afrofunk, High Life and Ghanain traditional music led by Ghanain Master musician Yaw Asumadu. Bar open at 5pm. Music at 8pm. The Dome Bar and Cinema. 38 Childers Rd.

Saturday, November 30

Sea Mouse: Trio from Wellington with a unique blend of sounds from the Delta blues of the 1930s, to mammoth guitar-driven garage rock tunes, coupled with a mesmerising, high energy live show. Bar open at 5pm. Show at 8pm. The Dome Bar and Cinema. 38 Childers Rd.

Regular events

Mondays:

• 500 Card Club: Poverty Bay Bowling Club. 111 Ormond Rd, 1-4pm, $3. Ph Tony 863 3468.

• Fun Dancing Gisborne – Modern Sequence and Social Ballroom: St Andrew’s Church Hall, 176 Cobden St, 7.30-9.30pm, $7. Ph Kev or Isabel 867 0074 or 021 181 2414.

Tuesdays:

• Sun City Spinners: Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 9am-11.30am, fees apply. Ph Dale 867 5083 or email eastland@creativefibre.org.nz.

• He Kākano - Little Seeds: A fun singalong and read for under 2-year-olds. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 4.30-7.30pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

• Hāpu Māmā Aqua Class: Focuses on keeping the mum-to-be comfortably active while their puku and pēpi are supported by the water. Kiwa Pools, 45 Centennial Marine Drive, Awapuni, 6.30pm-7.15pm.

Wednesdays:

• Croquet: Barry Memorial Croquet Club summer season of twilight croquet. 4pm start. Equipment and coaching available, $3 for non-members. 530 Aberdeen Rd.

• Badminton: Three age groups of badminton - Kiwi Shots (Years 3-6) 3.30pm-4.30pm; Mid Shots (Years 7-8) 4.30pm-5.30pm; Hot Shots (Years 9-13) 5.45-7.15pm. Badminton Centre, 154 Roebuck Rd. $10.

• Mainly Music: A fun music group for preschoolers. St Andrew’s Church Community Centre, 176 Cobden St, 9.45am, $4/family, ph Trish 867 2789 or 868 5513.

• Fifties Forward: Low-impact aerobics class. YMCA Stadium, 447 Childers Rd, 9.30am, $2.

• Gisborne Concert Band: 6.30pm-8pm, The Bandroom, 200 Childers Rd. If you play brass, woodwind or percussion, come and join. New musicians welcome. Just drop in.

Thursdays:

• Te Pihinga/Little Sprouts: Fun singalong and read for 2-to-5-year-olds. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 6-8pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

• Gisborne Caledonian Society Practice: Social, modern and sequence dancing. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30-9.30pm, $5, ph Pat 021 049 7148.

Fridays:

• Friday Stairs Workout: Lower carpark, Titirangi/Kaiti Hill 5.55am, workout 6-6.40am.

• Te Aka Rangatahi/The Teen Vine: Anime Club or King of the Board. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 3.30-5pm, free.

Saturdays:

• Sunrise yoga at 6.45am: Tatapouri Bay Oceanside Accommodation. Tatapouri Bay, 516 Whāngārā Rd, Makorori.

• Gisborne parkrun: Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, 280E Grey St, 7.45-10am. Register at parkrun.co.nz/gisborne/.

• Tairāwhiti Coffin Club: BCR Joinery, 522 Gladstone Rd, 9am-10am. Details: tairawhiticc@gmail.com.

• Gisborne Farmers’ Market: Cnr Stout and Fitzherbert Sts, 9.30am-12.30pm.

• Tennis for all: Ormond Tennis Club, Hill Rd, Ormond, 2-4pm, ph 862 5741 or 862 5856.

Sundays:

• Gisborne Walkers Club: 8am. Text 027 890 2224 for where to meet.

Saturdays and Sundays:

• East Coast Museum of Technology (ECMoT): 67 Main Rd, Makaraka, 10am-4pm, $10 adults, $5 seniors, $2 school children, under 5s free. See Facebook or ecmot.org.nz/.

• Lions Express Train rides: Starts near Gisborne Wainui Lions Junior Cycle Park, Centennial Marine Drive, 11am-3pm, weather permitting, $2.

Each week:

• Mahjong Club (Mon and Thurs): Gisborne Town & Country Women’s Club, 42 Emily St, 12.30pm. Inquiries ph Margaret 863 0144.

• Tairāwhiti Menzshed (Tues, Thurs and Sat): Cnr Parkinson & Innes streets, Sat 9am-3pm; Tues and Thurs 9am-2pm. Details: ph/text 022 465 0396.

• Tairāwhiti Aviation Museum (Tues and Sun): Gisborne Airport, Aerodrome Rd, 9am-3pm, $5 adults, under-12s free.

Fortnightly:

• Gisborne Country Music Club (1st and 3rd Sundays): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 children, ph Flo 867 7637, 027 494 6979 or flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz.

• Gisborne Woodworking Club (2nd and 4th Saturdays and last Thursday): Green shed opposite the Enterprise Pool carpark, Nelson Rd, 10am to about 12pm. Inquiries ph Bill 027 450 7719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com.

Monthly:

• Gizzy Monthly Market (1st Saturday): Locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm (weather permitting).

• Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast (1st Sunday): Behind the Courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30-11am.

• Crop Swap (1st Sunday): Swap plants, produce, preserves, baking, books and more. Makaraka School carpark, 137 Main Rd, Makaraka, 2-3pm.

• Irish Music Session (1st Sunday). The Rivers, corner Gladstone Rd and Reads Quay, 4pm-6pm, ph Marty 021 055 7685.

• Gisborne Floral Art Club (1st Monday). Waverley St Hall, Elgin, 9.30-11.30am. (3rd Wednesday) Kahutia Bowling Club, 7pm.

• Poverty Bay Blues Night (1st Tuesday): Dome Cinema, PBC, 38 Childers Rd, 6pm doors, 7pm gig, $10 door sales, Poverty Bay Blues Club members free, R18.

• Ulysses Motorcycle Club (1st Tuesday): Bushmere Arms public bar, 673 Matawai Rd, Waerenga-a-Hika, 7.30pm, ph Chris 027 460 2430.

• Gisborne Friendship Group – formerly the Gisborne Combined Club (1st Wednesday): For active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5 incl morning tea. Register: Noelene ph 868 4473 or Dianne ph 867 4294.

• U3A Gisborne (1st Thursday): Social interaction and learning for mature-aged folk. Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $2 at door, ph Diane 027 444 1073.

• Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (1st Friday: CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am-1pm, ph Moira 027 457 6923.

• Prostate Support Group (2nd Tuesday): Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm, inquiries ph 021 063 4515.

• The Country Garden Club (2nd Tuesday): Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2, ph Katrine 867 2427.

• Gisborne Proactive Club (3rd Wednesday): Retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30/year sub and $5/meeting, ph Malcolm 867 2591, or 027 240 2590.

• Gisborne Camera Club (3rd Thursday): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm. Details: gisbornecameraclub@gmail.com

• Gisborne Sceptic Group (3rd Sunday): 11am. For details/venue ph 867 3715 or 867 7122.

• Te Hapara Garden and Floral Art Club (4th Tuesday): Redstone Room, Farmers Air Event Centre, Showgrounds Park, Makaraka, 2pm.

• First City Toastmasters: Become a confident speaker and leader (1st and 3rd Tuesday). Adult Literacy Rooms, 1st Floor, 100 Grey St, Gisborne, 6.15pm. Ph Helen 022 1945671.

• To include your event, email details to whatson@gisborneherald.co.nz at least a week before the event.