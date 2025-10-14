“We regularly create trailer wraps, but this one let us flex our strengths across design, print, and installation. From consultation to delivery, everyone had a hand in it.”

The artist, Mel Tahata (Ngāti Uepohatu, Ngāti Rangiwaho, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, Ngāti Porou, Te Aitanga-a-Hauiti), is also Live Creative’s studio manager.

With 30 years’ experience in graphic design, degrees in fine arts and Māori visual art, and an artist’s toolkit spanning sculpture, printmaking, film, and textiles, Tahata was perfectly placed to meet the Māori urban street art brief.

“When they described what they wanted, I thought this is how I draw, this is right up my alley,” she said.

“It’s not every day someone wants my drawings large and plastered all over a vehicle. That’s a first.”

Tahata began with pencil sketches at home, often late at night, before converting them into digital form.

Out of her lines emerged a visual narrative of her own, and East Coast, life.

Hunters and weavers, whānau fishing, a woman painting with a taiaha-like brush, phases of the moon, native flora and fauna, and echoes of traditional carving styles.

Twice a week, the Ngāti Porou Oranga He Wa Haumaru Mahi Toi trailer travels between East Cape and Gisborne. It is a moving gallery on wheels, carrying the tools of creativity and the colours of the Coast. The trailer design recently won local print company Live Creative a gold medal for Vehicle Signage (Digital) at the New Zealand Sign and Display Association Awards.

The programme, led by master carver Hone McClutchie, is a mobile wānanga and safe space that can be set up on a marae, in the bush, on a beach, or anywhere the community wants.

From the trailer, McClutchie can unload diamond grinders, fishing rods, native timber, and carving tools.

Whānau gather and learn skills such as greenstone grinding, wood carving, weaving, and fishing.

“Participants are reconnecting with the feeling of productivity while enjoying pride in their mahi and ancestral revitalisation,” says McClutchie.

“It’s aimed at inspiring and encouraging whānau to maintain whakapapa which leads to wellness.”

Hine Haig of Ngāti Porou Oranga says the trailer was always meant to be “enticing and engaging.”

She says the artist was hand-picked and the moving artwork is now well known and loved up and down the East Coast.

“People are amazed and bedazzled at the colour and graphics.

“It’s something that brings people together to talk and ask questions.

”It’s a great way of uniquely being us.”