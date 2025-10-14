Ngata Memorial College kaimahi Sam Tangaere (right) assists Ngati Porou Oranga and Te Oranga Hinegaro kaimahi Hone McCluthie slice Waiapu stone during a He Wa Haumahi Toi initiative in Ruatoria. The Mahi Toi trailor design has won a gold medal for vehicle signage.
A vividly adorned trailer serving communities along the East Coast has earned national recognition for its striking artwork.
The award-winning He Wa Haumaru Mahi Toi maxi trailer was born from a creative collaboration between Gisborne print company Live Creative, artist Mel Tahata, and the trailer’s owner, Ngāti Porou Oranga.
Thetrailer’s symbolic and contemporary imagery recently earned Live Creative a gold medal in the Vehicle Signage (Digital) category at the New Zealand Sign and Display Association Awards.
He Wa Haumaru, funded by Te Whatu Ora and delivered by Ngāti Porou Oranga, uses Mahi Toi and other Māori frameworks to find local health solutions.
Live Creative owner Matt Skuse says the job was one of its largest and most complex vehicle wraps.
“We regularly create trailer wraps, but this one let us flex our strengths across design, print, and installation. From consultation to delivery, everyone had a hand in it.”
The artist, Mel Tahata (Ngāti Uepohatu, Ngāti Rangiwaho, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, Ngāti Porou, Te Aitanga-a-Hauiti), is also Live Creative’s studio manager.
With 30 years’ experience in graphic design, degrees in fine arts and Māori visual art, and an artist’s toolkit spanning sculpture, printmaking, film, and textiles, Tahata was perfectly placed to meet the Māori urban street art brief.