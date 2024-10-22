Letters to the Editor: Minister Shane Jones a refreshing change

Nobody is saying it will be easy, but the signs are there we are in a fight for the heart and soul of our nation, and it is a fight we can’t afford to lose.

This minister has become particularly successful in his confrontation with the negative groups who have been responsible for much of the economic stagnation we have endured, particularly during Labour’s last stint on the Treasury benches.

I guess his plans to reignite the mining and land-use growth potential will become the turning point we have been seeking for so long, and it will surprise no one who is involved with these industries that it can all be done in such a way as to maintain our record as world leaders in emissions reduction, whether it will benefit the climate or not.

Jones has built a reputation for honouring his commitment to making things happen and will not be deterred by the ideologues who think they have a mortgage on public policy.

I also predict he will rank alongside the late Bob Semple – coal miner, trade unionist, and politician – as two of our greatest overseers of public works when the history of this country is written.

I believe one thing is true – this man is not for turning. Maggie Thatcher would be proud.

Clive Bibby.

Congratulations to the Gisborne Civic Brass Band

Congratulations, what a great effort and results by the Gisborne Civic Brass Band at the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Band Association regional contest in Thames (News, October 12).

Well done to all the band members and supporters.

Looking forward to enjoying more Gisborne Civic Brass Band concerts soon.

Barbara N. Barwick.

