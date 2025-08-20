Heidi Rice, as Madam Thenardier, rehearses for Musical Theatre Gisborne's production of Les Miserables opening in November at the War Memorial Theatre.

Heidi Rice, as Madam Thenardier, rehearses for Musical Theatre Gisborne's production of Les Miserables opening in November at the War Memorial Theatre.

Tickets are now on sale for Musical Theatre Gisborne’s production of Les Miserables.

It’s the biggest and most ambitious production the theatre company has done to date, with MTG committee member Peter Grealish describing it as “the musical of musicals”.

The 46-strong cast has been working hard with vocal director Elizabeth Raines before opening night on November 7.

“Musical Theatre Gisborne has produced many of the big modern musicals over the years, but to now get to stage Les Miserables is certainly a dream come true,” Grealish said.

“It is one of the most popular and successful musicals of all time and I didn’t think we would ever get to stage it.”