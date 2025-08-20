John Drummond will direct the MTG production after directing the musical in Tauranga in 2024.
Many of Gisborne’s well-known musical talents will take the stage, including Tahi Paenga as Jean Vanjean, Alex Raines as Javert and Cristie Feyen as Fantine.
Andrew Stevens is playing Thenardier and Heidi Rice is Madam Thenardier.
Other principals are Teddy Grant as Marius, Charlotta Muir as Cosette and Grace O’Connor as Eponine.
A strong ensemble includes 14 males and 14 females with three people cast in the role of Gavroch and three in the role of the young Cosette and Eponine.
Grealish said it was like the stars aligned when he learned MTG had secured the rights and Drummond agreed to come to Gisborne to direct again.
“John’s talent in directing is incredibly inspiring and what we have achieved in rehearsals so far is truly remarkable.”
The production was a huge challenge but one they were excited about, he said.
“Our leading principals and ensemble are working extremely hard and this show will be one hell of a production.
“We need an army of volunteers as many [of those] onstage will be behind the scenes working in the various backstage and front-of-house positions.”
MTG is promising a visually stunning experience, with memorable songs and unforgettable characters.
“It really is a powerful experience to see Les Miserables,” Grealish said.
“People need to see this show for sure.”
- Les Miserables by Musical Theatre Gisborne
- November 7 - 15
- War Memorial Theatre
- 159 Bright St
- tickets through eventfinda