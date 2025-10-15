Advertisement
Family ties take centre stage in Gisborne’s Les Misérables production

Kim Parkinson
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
6 mins to read

Les Misérables cast who have family members involved in the upcoming production by Musical Theatre Gisborne. Back: Quannah Nickerson, Peter Grealish, Janet McGuinness, Ciara McGuinness, Treva Rice, Carlos Latu, Jake Latu, Frank Dwyer, Benjamin Sutherland, Alex, Owen and Elizabeth Raines. Middle: Heidi Rice, Tim Salmond, Nikki Latu, Rosie Sutherland, Zita Campbell, Zara Mcleod, Nora Raines. Front: Fern Nickerson, Isla Salmond, Mika Zhu, Moana Zhu, Joel Sutherland, Steph McLeod. Photo / Stephen Jones

It is evident that musical talent runs in families, judging by the large number of the cast in Les Misérables who are related to each other.

There’s a mother and daughter, a father and daughter, an aunt and niece and one entire family, in fact, a total of 25 people

