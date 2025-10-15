“We have jobs to do and roles to play and when we are in the rehearsal space, we do our jobs.”

As vocal director, Elizabeth is in charge of making sure that everyone is singing the right notes and rhythms.

“Since this is a sung-through musical which means the entire story is sung with no dialogue, there is nearly three hours of music to learn,” she says.

“I have had the joy and responsibility of learning and teaching all the vocal parts in the musical.

“That means I’m responsible for running all the music rehearsals and meeting with individuals to run tricky parts. I’ve also made heaps of voice recordings of me singing everyone’s parts to help people continue to practise and prepare for rehearsals and run-throughs.”

Elizabeth has a background in vocal and choral performance.

“So we have focused on healthy vocal preparation and production and beautiful ensemble singing too. The cast and crew have been amazing to work with.

“Everyone brings their best to rehearsals. People are excited and well prepared. And on top of that, when I give the cast feedback or suggestions, they really take it on board and are willing to give my suggestions a go. I could not ask for a better team.”

Alex Raines says he can still remember going to see a national touring production of Les Mis as a teenager with his parents and a few friends and being completely transported by the drama and majesty of the show.

“From then on, I dreamed of performing Les Mis, and Javert’s signature song, Stars, remained a favourite.

“But I never thought I would get the chance because it is too big a show for most community theatres.

“Javert is such an intriguing character. He is the main antagonist, but I would never call him a ‘bad guy’, because he is earnestly trying to do what is right. He is trying to rid the world of crime and sin and is dogged in his pursuit of justice.

“So I am trying to channel his determination and his piety. He is fierce and focused, which requires a lot of energy and focus to portray.

“It is also quite a challenging role vocally. It is considered a baritone role but requires a wide range and quite a lot of high notes. Even as an experienced singer, it is quite vocally tiring, and I have appreciated all the work Elizabeth has done to help guide and finesse my vocal approach.”

Husband and wife Treva and Heidi Rice said it was great to be in a show they once saw on Broadway during their honeymoon. Heidi is playing Madame Themardier and Treva has five cameo roles and is in the ensemble.

Treva said he was proud of Heidi.

“She is an amazing actress and has made this character very memorable,” he said.

“It’s really nice to have a shared interest as it can be demanding, so supporting each other in the production is important,” Heidi said.

The couple has done several shows together over the years, including Jesus Chris Superstar, Chess, Grease, Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Sister Act.

“This would have to be the biggest production Gisborne has ever done, with amazing costumes and sets. We think the audience will be surprised at the calibre of local talent in this show,” Treva said.

Quannah Nickerson (ensemble and Fontaine’s understudy) is sharing the stage with her niece Fern Nickerson (ensemble and Eponine’s understudy).

“It’s always something special being in a show with family,” Quannah says.

“Over the years, I’ve shared the stage with my mum, two of my sons, and now my niece Fern — who’s come all the way from Ireland to live with us for six months.

“We’ve both always loved musicals, and Les Mis has definitely taken over our lives. We sing it, talk about it, and quote it daily — it’s become our thing.

“Les Mis is such a dream show for me, so getting to do it alongside Fern makes it even more meaningful. What’s really struck me this time is how family-focused the whole cast is. There are so many parents, kids, siblings and relatives performing together — it’s got such a warm, whānau energy. You can really feel that connection on stage.”

Tim Salmon (ensemble) said he and his daughter Isla (Gavroche) spend a lot of time singing their parts in the car.

“There’s a great sense of community in the show and so many talented people of all ages,” he says.

There has been a lot of singing around the house at the Sutherland’s.

With dad Benjamin playing Foreman and shadowing the Bishop, his son Joel playing Gavroche and daughter Rosie in the ensemble, they said they were seeing sides to each other they had never seen before.

Benjamin said it has been good to see the growth in his family members.

“It’s been very rewarding to work together on this entertaining spectacle.”

It’s the first time in eight years that Stephanie and Zara McLeod have shared the stage. The mother-daughter duo are in the ensemble playing a number of roles, including beggars, peasants, factory workers, nurses, and prostitutes.

“It’s so much fun to be part of, and the best part has been making new friends — after months of rehearsals, it honestly feels like one big, happy extended family," Stephanie says.

“I’m in awe of the talent we have here in Gizzy. We can’t wait to dress up in our costumes, and bring this fantastic musical to the stage.”