Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Les Misérables, half marathon and Eastwoodhill celebration on in Tairāwhiti Gisborne this weekend

Gisborne Herald
11 mins to read

The Gizzy Laser Half Marathon is being held on Saturday, starting and finishing at Matawhero Wines in Riverpoint Rd. There are half-marathon, 10km and 5km options for runners and walkers.

The Gizzy Laser Half Marathon is being held on Saturday, starting and finishing at Matawhero Wines in Riverpoint Rd. There are half-marathon, 10km and 5km options for runners and walkers.

FRIDAY

Les Misérables: Musical Theatre Gisborne brings the grand, emotional and uplifting musical to the stage. One of the biggest musical theatre events ever staged in Gisborne, Les Misérables is an epic story of the survival of the human spirit. 7pm – 10pm, War Memorial Theatre, 159 Bright St.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save