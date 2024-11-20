Lambing set to be above average

“The above average lamb crop will inject valuable income not only on farm, but also at every other point that lamb touches on its way towards export.”

There have been some new sheep breeds on display this lambing as farmers move towards low input and no wool sheep breeds.

“This has come under some very close scrutiny as some of these new breeds can look a little dodgy to the trained eye,” he said.

“So far, the lambing and survival results look encouraging and well worth the change.

“A nice progression recently has been some of the local heavy weights of the sheep genetics world are right behind this world of more from less.”

Andrew said the current weather combinations have been positive for pasture growth with lots of clover and good covers.

“But the soil moisture levels are declining, and the district is delicately poised.

“The recent rain didn’t really help our front country farmers to a large extent.

“With a good lamb crop and drying soils farmers will need to be very much on the front foot,” he said.

“Now that spring has sprung the sun is shining in many ways.

“The sunshine has been great for lamb health, but also positive for the whole family.”







