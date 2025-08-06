Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Labour MP Tangaere-Manuel criticises bill banning food at voting places, cites manaaki

By
Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Ikaroa-Rāwhiti Labour MP Cushla Tangaere-Manuel says marae should be able to offer manaaki in the form of food and drink to voters on election day.

Ikaroa-Rāwhiti Labour MP Cushla Tangaere-Manuel says marae should be able to offer manaaki in the form of food and drink to voters on election day.

Ikaroa-Rāwhiti Labour MP Cushla Tangaere-Manuel says the “treating” clause of the Electoral Amendment Bill prohibiting food and drink at voting places violates the manaaki of iwi and hapū at marae voting sites.

The clause prohibits the provision of food, drink or entertainment within 100 metres of a voting place.

“Offenders”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save