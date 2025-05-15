Gisborne social media influencer and Pink Shirt Day ambassador Kylee De Thier is proud to put his name to the anti-bullying campaign.
First-hand experience of being bullied throughout his childhood has made Gisborne’s Kylee De Thier a passionate ambassador for Pink Shirt Day, a day where New Zealanders stand together to call out bullying and support a kinder, more inclusive society.
The successful makeup artist and social media influencer is not afraid to speak up, creating a podcast called Self Titled where he shares his bullying story.
As a young, gay Māori man growing up in a small, conservative city, he says he was bullied throughout his school years and those experiences still affect him.
This is his first year as ambassador for Pink Shirt Day after the Mental Health Foundation approached him.
He talks about a Year 10 camp being particularly difficult, a low point of his bullying journey.
De Thier said instead of “teaching boys to become men”, they could have taught them about things such as “emotional intelligence”, “how to treat and respect women”, “sexuality and its many forms”.
Gisborne Boys’ High School principal Tom Cairns told the Gisborne Herald the Tu Tane programme was a framework designed for boys to be comfortable being who they wanted to be, and he was sorry to hear of De Thier’s experience.
Cairns said the school took bullying seriously and started every year with anti-bullying lessons in the junior school.
They were marking Pink Shirt Day on Friday and had discussed the issue of respect at Monday’s assembly this week.
“Respect means making space for people to be who they are – without fear, without judgment," assistant principal Maria Jefferson told the school’s assembly.
“He waka ekenoa" – we are all in this canoe together.
“That means we all belong here. We move forward together. No one gets left behind.
“We all want to be respected. So let’s start by giving it. Be the kind of men who look after each other, not tear each other down.”
De Thier said that when he was filming Self Titled and fleshing out his memories, he realised how bad the bullying had been.
With his profile rising, social media agency Born Bred Talent approached him and went on to represent him before he moved to his current role.
“The main goal is to help kids like me in Gisborne and smaller towns because I was the only one like me growing up, but I knew there were other kids like me who didn’t have the parents I had or the confidence I had to put themselves out there.
“As long as I’m helping one person, I’m happy. I don’t really lean into the numbers or care about the money too much.”