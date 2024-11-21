Seven people from Gisborne/Tairāwhiti have been named medallists in the Kiwibank Local Hero Awards, celebrating their contributions to their communities.
They are among 100 medallists across the country who will advance to the semifinals. The finalists will be announced in February, with the overall winners to follow.
“They are an extraordinary group of Kiwis making a positive difference in their communities,” said an awards spokesperson. “Individually, these medallists are champions of change. They demonstrate remarkable selflessness and determination, improving the lives of those around them in both geographical and interest-based communities. Together, they embody the true spirit of Aotearoa.”
The Tairāwhiti medallists are:
- Associate Professor Arish Naresh – “Arish is a long-time advocate for social justice. From local grassroots movements to national campaigns, Arish’s advocacy work has resonated with communities in Aotearoa New Zealand and beyond.”
- Charlotte Gibson – “As chairperson of Te Poho o Rawiri Marae, Charlotte has had a significant impact on her community and the wider Tairāwhiti region, leading a range of community projects and wellbeing initiatives.”
- Pastor Tom Crawford – “Tom and his late wife, Pastor Jose Crawford, have made an enduring impact on their community – offering over 30 years of service as pastors and property managers at the Kaiti Community Centre.”
- Hamiora Gibson – “Hamiora is a trapper and conservation communicator whose efforts are making a profound impact. The recent publication of his book, Sam the Trap Man, has cemented his position as a respected voice in conservation.”
- Honoria (Nori) Parata (Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tahu) – “As principal of Tolaga Bay Area School and Kahukuranui, Nori is an outstanding leader in education and community engagement – empowering tamariki in Ngāti Porou for over two decades.”
- Meredith Stewart (JassNoor Kaur Khalsa) – “Meredith is a loyal volunteer, known for her unwavering support of migrant and ethnic communities in Tairāwhiti Gisborne. Her work not only bridges cultural gaps but nurtures strong relationships and networks within the community.”
- Natasha Te Atapo Irwin – “As a dedicated member of the Te Poho o Rawiri Marae, Natasha has played a pivotal role in the Whaia Titirangi Restoration Project – supporting young kaitiaki (guardians) on their journey to care for te taiao (the environment).”