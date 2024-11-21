The principal of Tolaga Bay Area School Nori Parata is one of seven medallists from Tairawhiti to have been recognised as part of the 2025 Kiwibank 'Local Hero' awards.

The principal of Tolaga Bay Area School Nori Parata is one of seven medallists from Tairawhiti to have been recognised as part of the 2025 Kiwibank 'Local Hero' awards.

Seven people from Gisborne/Tairāwhiti have been named medallists in the Kiwibank Local Hero Awards, celebrating their contributions to their communities.

They are among 100 medallists across the country who will advance to the semifinals. The finalists will be announced in February, with the overall winners to follow.

“They are an extraordinary group of Kiwis making a positive difference in their communities,” said an awards spokesperson. “Individually, these medallists are champions of change. They demonstrate remarkable selflessness and determination, improving the lives of those around them in both geographical and interest-based communities. Together, they embody the true spirit of Aotearoa.”

The Tairāwhiti medallists are: