Co-founder and director of Hikurangi Bioactives Limited Partnership Manu Caddie agreed there was huge potential to grow the kānuka industry in Tairāwhiti.

“The award is nice recognition for 10 years of work by Hikurangi Bioactives Limited Partnership (a joint venture between charitable social enterprise Hikurangi Enterprises and private investors, including myself), but the real prize will be a licensing and product export deal that HBLP is aiming to finalise this month,” Caddie said.

In 2021, HBLP and Harcourt secured funding from the Ministry for Primary Industries SFF Futures Fund to explore the potential to build a new industry based on kānuka oil.

This 12-month initiative formalised the establishment of Hā Kānuka, a collective of six Māori entities across Aotearoa New Zealand working together to assert Māori interests on the development of a kānuka industry.

“My primary role was to create a commercialisation strategy for kānuka bioactives,” Harcourt said.

“I specialise in working with Māori entities to help them understand the economic potential of their tipu rongoā (medicinal plants) and lead a bioactives platform at Manaaki Whenua-Landcare Research.”

“MWLR is the CRI that leads in the terrestrial indigenous species space (e.g. native plants). My expertise is in immunology and commercialisation of natural products.”

Dr Nikki Harcourt from Manaaki Whenua-Landcare Research has created a commercialisation strategy for kānuka bioactives.

The partnership is developing new products, including kānuka oil as a treatment for eczema.

A 2022 clinical trial showed that a 3% kānuka oil cream (from kānuka in Tairāwhiti) reduced eczema severity more than an existing treatment.

The project shows the power of Māori working collectively and collaboratively to develop an indigenous species industry based on mātauranga and tinorangatiratanga.

The Tairāwhiti collaboration has created a roadmap and toolkit to support other hapū and iwi around Aotearoa who may wish to build an industry from other taonga species.

A statement from Science New Zealand said the development of a kānuka industry would create economic and employment opportunities for Māori living in remote areas, with new land use options.

Science New Zealand gave a list of reasons this was significant in the Tairāwhiti region: