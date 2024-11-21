Brazilbeat's DJ Mara and Beto on percussion were part of the first-ever Summer Soundcheck at Smash Palace.

Brazilbeat's DJ Mara and Beto on percussion were part of the first-ever Summer Soundcheck at Smash Palace.

Smash Palace will host the seventh annual Summer Soundcheck at the end of the month featuring local DJs and a newcomer to the Gisborne music scene - drum and bass DJ/producer CBREM.

Summer Soundcheck is being touted as a “mini-festival” on the indoor and outdoor stages with sets by BrazilBeat, Geeez, Peta Norris, Magick and DJose.

CBREM will bring his mixing talents and a line-up of sounds at 86-89 beats per minute to the event, which marks the beginning of the summer festival season.

Organisers Mara and Beto from Brazilbeat have been part of Summer Soundcheck since its debut.

“There will be games and giveaways and the event even has R&V tickets up for grabs,” Mara said. “Wear your best festival look and be in to win great prizes.”