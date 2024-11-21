Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Join the fun at Summer Soundcheck: Win R&V tickets and more

By Kim Parkinson
Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Brazilbeat's DJ Mara and Beto on percussion were part of the first-ever Summer Soundcheck at Smash Palace.

Brazilbeat's DJ Mara and Beto on percussion were part of the first-ever Summer Soundcheck at Smash Palace.

Smash Palace will host the seventh annual Summer Soundcheck at the end of the month featuring local DJs and a newcomer to the Gisborne music scene - drum and bass DJ/producer CBREM.

Summer Soundcheck is being touted as a “mini-festival” on the indoor and outdoor stages with sets by BrazilBeat, Geeez, Peta Norris, Magick and DJose.

CBREM will bring his mixing talents and a line-up of sounds at 86-89 beats per minute to the event, which marks the beginning of the summer festival season.

Organisers Mara and Beto from Brazilbeat have been part of Summer Soundcheck since its debut.

“There will be games and giveaways and the event even has R&V tickets up for grabs,” Mara said. “Wear your best festival look and be in to win great prizes.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

From old-school deep funky house music and jungle to the new generation of drum and bass and everything in between, the night promises a variety of sounds and styles.

Beto remembered starting the event and sharing ideas with Smash Palace owner Darryl Monteith, who passed away in August.

“We miss Darryl so much,” he said. “He was part of the original idea and conception. He always said there was no one type of music at Smash - it was for all types of music. He put so much love into each event.

“As a musician, he knew how important good sound and lighting is to artists. He would get right into the spirit of everything, dressing up in the themes and supporting event organisers with his amazing positive vibes.”

Brazilbeat were grateful Monteith’s partner, Kerry, was carrying on his legacy and keeping Smash Palace going.

“Now we just need Gisborne to keep supporting Smash Palace because it does so much for the creative community,” Beto said.

SUMMER SOUNDCHECK

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sat, November 30, 8pm

Smash Palace, 34 Banks St, Awapuni

Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald