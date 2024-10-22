Joanne Neilson will play Bernadette in the upcoming production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert by Musical Theatre Gisborne.
The challenge of being accepted when you live on the fringes of society as a transgender person is something one of the stars of Musical Theatre Gisborne’s Priscilla Queen of the Desert knows only too well. “Gender illusionist” Joanne Neilson talks to Kim Parkinson about her life – from growing up knowing she was different to her cabaret career to her role as Bernadette in MTG’s latest stage show, which opens at the War Memorial Theatre on November 15.
As a transgender cabaret artist, Joanne Neilson is happiest on the stage.
Applause, she says, is the greatest form of acceptance.
“That really is our entire lives – wanting acceptance and to be seen for who we are.”
The fear of rejection trans people deal with is an underlying theme of Priscilla and Neilson’s first-hand experiences only adds to what she can bring to her role, along with decades of experience as a transgender entertainer.
In later years, she toured New Zealand with a group called Le Belle Boys, doing shows in the 1980s at places such as Gisborne’s RSA and Cosmopolitan clubs.
“When you live on the fringes of society one of the things I realised was that the stage for me was the safest place. It was where I could express myself,” Neilson says. “I realised that applause is the greatest form of acceptance.”
Neilson was born in Gisborne and later moved to Auckland where she spent the next 27 years.
She knew from a young age she wanted to be female. She recalls at the age of 5 asking if she could move from the bedroom she shared with her brother into the ironing room because she loved the pink wallpaper.
“I didn’t have a word for it, or any real understanding, but I’d go to sleep each night wishing I would wake up as a girl.
“I came out as gay at 16 because I liked boys, so I presumed I was gay, but that didn’t feel right either.”
She left school early and started working at Smith & Caughey while performing at the Colony, which was the highlight of her week.
By 18 she had transitioned and was dressing as her authentic self.
“I met transexuals for the first time when I did the Colony show and soon after started on hormones and got an appointment with a psychologist.
“I realised there was something I could do and the only way you could get the hormones was to see a clinical psychologist every three months, which I did until I was 21.”
Audiences can expect a colourful musical extravaganza complete with an authentic transgender performer when it opens on November 15 and runs to the 23rd at the War Memorial Theatre. Tickets are available through Ticketek.