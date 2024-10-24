The demolition of the Burgess bridge, which is not being funded for a rebuild. Theo Grzeda (left), farmer Ian Burgess (centre) and Peter Ward (right) - the managing director of Ward Demolition. Photo / Supplied by Jenny Grzeda
Isolated Gisborne families are anxiously awaiting updates on the council-owned bridges which were destroyed during Cyclone Gabrielle and cutting them off from public roads.
Funding for rebuilds has been secured for only two of eight cyclone-damaged bridges.
Of these, three bridges considered crucial infrastructure for four rural families will “never” be replaced or require further information.
For the past 21 months, each family has been subject to increased expenses, having to cancel plans during high rivers and tough farming conditions.
Mary Clarke, who is heavily reliant on Mangatai Bridge (Te Kowhai Rd, Whatatutu), says she has been in limbo for 18 months and unable to farm sheep.
All four families spoken to by Local Democracy Reporting said communication from the council was not cohesive with verbal offers, but no concrete plans.
The families said the council often did not respond to their emails.
Council director of community lifelines Tim Barry said their frustrations were understandable, and while externally it may have appeared like there was a lack of action, this was not the case.
“The council are engaging directly with affected whānau on alternatives, such as alternate roads or engineered low-level crossings.
“These solutions have not been offered yet as this requires us to first secure funding and all internal approvals.
“While council is not legally required to restore the connectivity to these remote properties, we are working proactively with our funding partners to find solutions.”
In December 2023, $23 million in funding for council-owned bridges categorised as “black - serious damage” was finalised with the Government.
This was never going to be enough to rebuild the eight lost bridges under the approved design standards, Barry said.
The council decided the most efficient approach would be to use the funding as a local share contribution to leverage an application to the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA), which required ministerial approval.
The cases for the bridges were submitted earlier this year as part of the 2024-27 National Land Transport Programme, with the NZ Transport Agency board due to decide in September.
In response to families not being able to get hold of the council, he said the council had appointed “a dedicated point of contact” for whānau and was committed to regular updates.
Barry said several bridges were at risk of being lost during future severe weather, which could put more families in the same situation.
Many of the region’s bridges were built in the same era as the destroyed bridges.
Since the cyclones, the council had identified around 30 bridges that would benefit from resilience investment, he said.
Earlier this year, the four property owners formed the group Bridging Tairāwhiti to lobby Parliament and get funding for the recovery plan in the hope it would help them get bridges for the Burgess, Pauariki, and Mangatai farms.
Initially, the council gave them a five-year waiting period, but NZTA revealed this month that it would not be co-funding the Burgess and Mangatai bridges, while Pauariki Bridge required more information.