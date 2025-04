Fire crews from Pātūtahi, Te Karaka and Gisborne responded to a house fire in Judd Rd at Pātūtahi. Photo / Pātūtahi Volunteer Fire Brigade

The cause of a fire that consumed a house “end-to-end” at Pātūtahi, near Gisborne, on Friday night remains under investigation.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received the first 111 calls about the incident on Judd Road at about 6.30pm.

Crews from Pātūtahi, Te Karaka, and Gisborne responded.

“The home was fully involved in fire when the first crew arrived,” a senior firefighter said

“The house was burning end-to-end when the first crew arrived, with flames out of the floor, the roof, everywhere.