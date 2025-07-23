Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

IDDS Tairāwhiti 2025 to tackle climate, food and energy challenges

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Participants in action at last year's International Development Design Summit in Tairāwhiti. A 2025 summit is being held next month.

Participants in action at last year's International Development Design Summit in Tairāwhiti. A 2025 summit is being held next month.

Thirty-six people from around the world, including New Zealand, will gather for the International Development Design Summit (IDDS) in Tairāwhiti next month.

Resilient indigenous communities and keeping Māori heritage alive for future generations with a focus on the environment and entrepreneurship are key parts of the summit.

Hosted by Tolaga

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save