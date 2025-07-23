Participants in action at last year's International Development Design Summit in Tairāwhiti. A 2025 summit is being held next month.

Thirty-six people from around the world, including New Zealand, will gather for the International Development Design Summit (IDDS) in Tairāwhiti next month.

Resilient indigenous communities and keeping Māori heritage alive for future generations with a focus on the environment and entrepreneurship are key parts of the summit.

Hosted by Tolaga Bay Heritage Charitable Trust, it is being held from September 1 to 20 and will involve several locations: Tolaga Bay, Ruatōria, Gisborne, Hicks Bay, Te Reinga and Mahia.

For the community, a showcase will be held on September 13 at Treble Court in Gisborne and a final showcase and cultural/talent night will be presented on September 20 at the Tolaga Bay Inn and Hauiti Marae.

Hauiti Marae is the accommodation site, summit sessions will be held at marae and Ūawa Sports Club and there will be project sites at marae and venues in Ruatōria, Hicks Bay and Te Reinga.