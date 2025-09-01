Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hospice Tairāwhiti launching Dying Matters Week events in Gisborne

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Hospice Tairāwhiti is holding events in Gisborne for Dying Matters Week. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

Hospice Tairāwhiti is holding events in Gisborne for Dying Matters Week. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

Hospice Tairāwhiti is holding events in Gisborne this week to mark Dying Matters Week for the first time.

The event is organised nationwide by Go With Grace, a support resource for New Zealanders going through death and dying.

Hospice Tairāwhiti described the occasion as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save