Local experts will be at local venues across Tūranganui-a-Kiwa Gisborne for events throughout this week.
Korowai Cuppa, a weekly drop-in grief group with Clarke, will be held tomorrow from 10am until 12pm at Hospice Tāirawhiti.
Also on Tuesday will be a session on supporting whānau in palliative care and volunteering with Hospice. It will be held from 2pm to 3.30pm at the Gisborne Library Mairerangi Room.
“Join our Hospice Tairāwhiti Family support co-ordinator Jen Clarke and volunteer co-ordinator Jane Kibble as they discuss their respective support roles for patients, whanau and carers in the palliative care space.”
A drop-in group, Good Grief, will be held at Tāiki E! on Wednesday from 10am until 6pm.
“Stop by for a coffee and access support and learnings around navigating the end-of-life journey,” the statement said.
From 10.30am, also at Tāiki E! on Wednesday, is What Now? Navigating Grief with Annie Meredith, end-of-life doula (non-medical professional support person).
On Thursday from 10am until 11am at the Gisborne Library’s Mairerangi Room is a talk from facilitator Nicole West from Growing Through Grief on Supporting Children and Young People after a Death.
From 5.15pm until 6.15pm on Thursday at Tāiki E! is Qi Gong for Grief Support with Lisa Murphy.
“Qi Gong is a gentle practice of mindful movement and conscious breathing that helps restore balance - physically, emotionally, and energetically.”
Vicki Hiha’s two-day Whāriki Casket Weaving Workshop will start on Saturday.
“Spaces are limited and bookings are essential. To register or ask pātai, please email Vicki at mvhiha@gmail.com," the Hospice Tairāwhiti statement said.
Information on other events throughout the week can be found on the Go With Grace website, under Dying Matters Week - Gisborne Events.