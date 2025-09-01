Hospice Tairāwhiti is holding events in Gisborne for Dying Matters Week. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

Hospice Tairāwhiti is holding events in Gisborne this week to mark Dying Matters Week for the first time.

The event is organised nationwide by Go With Grace, a support resource for New Zealanders going through death and dying.

Hospice Tairāwhiti described the occasion as “about connecting people across Aotearoa to start conversations in a safe space, learn from local experts and seek support to get affairs in order and navigate grief or loss”.

Hospice Tairāwhiti Family support co-ordinator Jen Clarke called Dying Matters Week “a powerful catalyst for reshaping how we talk and think about grief, loss, and end-of-life as a collective”.

“It’s not just about awareness - it’s about transformation. Together we can build a new narrative that fosters connection and meaning-making by reclaiming death as a shared human experience.”