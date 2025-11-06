“We need agronomists, engineers, laboratory technicians, marketers, managers and biosecurity specialists, to name but a few, and that extensive scope is very much reflected in the subjects our previous scholars have studied and the careers they have gone on to forge in the sector.”

HortNZ and the New Zealand Fruitgrowers Charitable Trust each offer a postgraduate scholarship of $10,000 to a student studying in New Zealand.

“The scholarships support students undertaking postgraduate study focused on innovation and tackling challenges critical to the horticulture industry’s future success,” Scott said.

HortNZ’s postgraduate scholarship is awarded to a student undertaking study in horticulture or a related field.

The New Zealand Fruitgrowers Charitable Trust postgraduate scholarship is awarded to a student undertaking study specifically related to the fruit industry.

HortNZ undergraduate scholarships will enable 18 successful applicants to attend the 2026 Horticulture Conference.

“Each scholarship is valued at $1500 to cover the costs of flights, accommodation and conference registration,” Scott said.

Applicants must be a tertiary student studying towards an undergraduate degree or diploma in any discipline, and able to demonstrate their intent to support the New Zealand fruit and vegetable industry post-study.

Nine of these scholarships will be awarded to an applicant from each of New Zealand’s major growing regions, including Tairawhiti/Gisborne.

The remaining scholarships will be awarded nationally.

Applications for all scholarships close on Monday, December 1, at 11pm.

For further details and to apply, go to www.hortnz.co.nz.