Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Horticulture NZ scholars sought for 2026

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Horticulture New Zealand chief executive Kate Scott it is keen to help develop young people as future innovators and leaders in the industry, and scholarships will help students pursue the many career opportunities. Photo / Supplied

Horticulture New Zealand chief executive Kate Scott it is keen to help develop young people as future innovators and leaders in the industry, and scholarships will help students pursue the many career opportunities. Photo / Supplied

Applications have opened for Horticulture New Zealand’s (HortNZ) 2026 scholarship programme, with 20 funding opportunities available.

Each year, HortNZ offers a range of scholarships to students doing undergraduate or postgraduate degrees.

In a HortNZ release, chief executive Kate Scott said the scholarships were aimed at students with a special interest

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save