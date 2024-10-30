The Deadset 2024 – Halloween at Smash Palace. Live music paying tribute to the fallen musical legends of the past with songs from Queen, Foo Fighters, Metallica and more. Prizes for best dressed, 7.30pm 24 Banks St, Awapuni.

Sunday, November 3

Poverty Bay Horticultural Society Summer Show: 9am-2pm. Farmers Air Event Centre Showgrounds Park.

Silent Flute Taijiquan: Movement lab for life. A free one-hour Tai Chi Chuan (Mandarin) Taijiquan (Cantonese) class open to everyone; 1pm-2pm, Kelvin Park, 10 Stout St, Whataupoko.

Savvy: Gisborne’s a cappella group, will perform a selection of songs in four-part harmony at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 1pm, 176 Cobden St, corner Cobden St and Childers Rd. Complimentary tea/coffee at door. Admission free. Donation/koha towards performers appreciated.

CBD Spring Clean: 3pm-5pm, a volunteer clean-up of the CBD. Come along and give a hand to make your city beautiful again at 111 Gladstone Rd.

Coming up

Tuesday, November 5

Poverty Bay Blues Night: At the Dome Bar. Bar opens at 6pm. Music at 7pm, $10 on the door, 38 Childers Rd.

Saturday, November 9

Walk for Alzheimer’s: 8am-2pm, Young Nick’s Head/Te Kuri-a-Paoa. Join this guided walk and raise money for our local Alzheimer’s support organisation.

Sunday, November 10

Gizzy Laser Half Marathon: Matawhero Wines, 189 Riverpoint Rd, Matawhero. Join the Gisborne Harrier Club for a 5km or 10km run or walk. Finishing at Matawhero Winery.

She Shed Tour: More than 30 artists in multiple venues across Wainui, Okitu and Makorori open their studios for a day of art and craft sales, food and fun. From 9am-4pm.

Saturday, November 16

Gisborne Caledonian Society’s monthly dance. Christmas potluck dinner and dance Saturday afternoon starting 4pm to 8pm. Holy Trinity Hall, Derby St. Bring a plate, $5. Visitors welcome. Inquiries 0210497148.

Friday, November 22

Ozi Ozza: Afrofunk, High Life and Ghanaian traditional music led by Yaw Asumadu. Bar opens at 5pm. Music at 8pm. The Dome Bar and Cinema, 38 Childers Rd.

Saturday, November 30

Sea Mouse: Trio from Wellington with a unique blend of sounds from the Delta blues to garage rock tunes, coupled with a high-energy live show. Bar opens at 5pm. Show at 8pm. The Dome Bar and Cinema, 38 Childers Rd.

Regular events

Mondays:

• The 500 Card Club: Poverty Bay Bowling Club; 111 Ormond Rd, 1-4pm, $3. Ph Tony 863 3468.

• Fun Dancing Gisborne – Modern Sequence and Social Ballroom: St Andrew’s Church Hall, 176 Cobden St, 7.30-9.30pm, $7. Ph Kev or Isabel 867 0074 or 021 181 2414.

Tuesdays:

• Sun City Spinners: Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 9am-11.30am, fees apply. Ph Dale 867 5083 or email eastland@creativefibre.org.nz.

• He Kākano - Little Seeds: A fun singalong and read for under 2-year-olds. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 4.30-7.30pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

• Hāpu Māmā Aqua Class: Focuses on keeping the mum-to-be comfortably active while their puku and pēpi are supported by the water. Kiwa Pools, 45 Centennial Marine Drive, Awapuni, 6.30pm-7.15pm.

Wednesdays:

• Croquet: Barry Memorial Croquet Club summer season of twilight croquet; 4pm start. Equipment and coaching available, $3 for non-members. At 530 Aberdeen Rd.

• Badminton: Three age groups of badminton - Kiwi Shots (years 3-6) 3.30pm-4.30pm; Mid Shots (years 7-8) 4.30pm-5.30pm; Hot Shots (years 9-13) 5.45-7.15pm. Badminton Centre, 154 Roebuck Rd, $10.

• Mainly Music: A fun music group for preschoolers. St Andrew’s Church Community Centre, 176 Cobden St, 9.45am, $4/family, ph Trish 867 2789 or 868 5513.

• Fifties Forward: Low-impact aerobics class. YMCA Stadium, 447 Childers Rd, 9.30am, $2.

• Gisborne Concert Band: 6.30pm-8pm, the Bandroom, 200 Childers Rd. If you play brass, woodwind or percussion, come and join. New musicians welcome. Just drop in.

Thursdays:

• Te Pihinga/Little Sprouts: Fun singalong and read for 2-to-5-year-olds. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 6pm-8pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

• Gisborne Caledonian Society Practice: Social, modern and sequence dancing. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30pm-9.30pm, $5, ph Pat 021 049 7148.

Fridays:

• Friday Stairs Workout: Lower carpark, Titirangi/Kaiti Hill 5.55am, workout 6am-6.40am.

• Te Aka Rangatahi/The Teen Vine: Anime Club or King of the Board. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 3.30pm-5pm, free.

Saturdays:

• Sunrise yoga at 6.45am: Tatapouri Bay Oceanside Accommodation. Tatapouri Bay, 516 Whāngārā Rd, Makorori.

• Gisborne parkrun: Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, 280E Grey St, 7.45am-10am. Register at parkrun.co.nz/gisborne/.

• Tairāwhiti Coffin Club: BCR Joinery, 522 Gladstone Rd, 9am-10am. Details: tairawhiticc@gmail.com.

• Gisborne Farmers’ Market: Corner Stout and Fitzherbert streets, 9.30am-12.30pm.

• Tennis for all: Ormond Tennis Club, Hill Rd, Ormond, 2-4pm, ph 862 5741 or 862 5856.

Sundays:

• Gisborne Walkers Club: 8am. Text 027 890 2224 for where to meet.

Saturdays and Sundays:

• East Coast Museum of Technology (ECMoT): 67 Main Rd, Makaraka, 10am-4pm, $10 adults, $5 seniors, $2 school children, under-5s free. See Facebook or ecmot.org.nz/.

• Lions Express Train rides: Starts near Gisborne Wainui Lions Junior Cycle Park, Centennial Marine Drive, 11am-3pm, weather permitting, $2.

Each week:

• Mahjong Club (Mon and Thurs): Gisborne Town and Country Women’s Club, 42 Emily St, 12.30pm. Inquiries ph Margaret 863 0144.

• Tairāwhiti Menzshed (Tues, Thurs, and Sat): Corner Parkinson and Innes streets, Sat 9am-3pm; Tues and Thurs 9am-2pm. Details: ph/text 022 465 0396.

• Tairāwhiti Aviation Museum (Tues and Sun): Gisborne Airport, Aerodrome Rd, 9am-3pm, $5 adults, under-12s free.

Fortnightly:

• Gisborne Country Music Club (1st and 3rd Sundays): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 children, ph Flo 867 7637, 027 494 6979 or flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz.

• Gisborne Woodworking Club (2nd and 4th Saturdays and last Thursday): Green shed opposite the Enterprise Pool carpark, Nelson Rd, 10am to about 12pm. Inquiries ph Bill 027 450 7719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com.

Monthly:

• Gizzy Monthly Market (first Saturday): Locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm (weather permitting).

• Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast (first Sunday): Behind the Courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30am-11am.

• Crop Swap (first Sunday): Swap plants, produce, preserves, baking, books and more. Makaraka School carpark, 137 Main Rd, Makaraka, 2-3pm.

• Irish Music Session (first Sunday). The Rivers, corner Gladstone Rd and Reads Quay, 4pm-6pm, ph Marty 021 055 7685.

• Gisborne Floral Art Club (first Monday). Waverley St Hall, Elgin, 9.30am-11.30am. (Third Wednesday) Kahutia Bowling Club, 7pm.

• Poverty Bay Blues Night (first Tuesday): Dome Cinema, PBC, 38 Childers Rd, 6pm doors, 7pm gig, $10 door sales, Poverty Bay Blues Club members free, R18.

• Ulysses Motorcycle Club (first Tuesday): Bushmere Arms public bar, 673 Matawai Rd, Waerenga-a-Hika, 7.30pm, ph Chris 027 460 2430.

• Gisborne Friendship Group – formerly the Gisborne Combined Club (first Wednesday): For active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5 including morning tea. Register: Noelene ph 868 4473 or Dianne ph 867 4294.

• U3A Gisborne (first Thursday): Social interaction and learning for mature-aged folk. Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $2 at door, ph Diane 027 444 1073.

• Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (first Friday: CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am-1pm, ph Moira 027 457 6923.

• Prostate Support Group (second Tuesday): Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm, inquiries ph 021 063 4515.

• The Country Garden Club (second Tuesday): Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2, ph Katrine 867 2427.

• Gisborne Proactive Club (third Wednesday): Retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30/year sub and $5/meeting, ph Malcolm 867 2591, or 027 240 2590.

• Gisborne Camera Club (third Thursday): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm. Details: gisbornecameraclub@gmail.com

• Gisborne Sceptic Group (third Sunday): 11am. For details/venue ph 867 3715 or 867 7122.

• Te Hapara Garden and Floral Art Club (fourth Tuesday): Redstone Room, Farmers Air Event Centre, Showgrounds Park, Makaraka, 2pm.

• First City Toastmasters: Become a confident speaker and leader (first and third Tuesday). Adult Literacy Rooms, first Floor, 100 Grey St, Gisborne, 6.15pm. Ph Helen 022 1945671.

• To include your event, email details to whatson@gisborneherald.co.nz at least a week before the event.