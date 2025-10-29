Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald

Horticultural society show, Halloween celebrations and theatre on in Tairāwhiti Gisborne this weekend

Gisborne Herald
9 mins to read

Flippa Ball starts on Sunday at the Kiwa Pools. This is water polo for children in Years 5 - 8 taken by Tairāwhiti Water Polo.

SATURDAY

The Aviary Collective Spring Show: Featuring new works from 10 painters and three jewellers. From 12pm - 4pm. The Aviary Collective Store, PBC, 38 Childers Rd.

The Three Flamingos: Art exhibition featuring work by Annabel Campbell, Lou Maclaurin and Susie MacPherson. 12pm - 4pm, Matawhero Art Gallery, Matawhero Winery,

Save