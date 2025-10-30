Health New Zealand said immunisation was crucial to preventing the spread of measles. There were 13 cases of measles in the country, up to Thursday. None had been reported in Tairāwhiti yet at that point.

Health NZ-Tairawhiti explains how to tell measles from chickenpox

Health New Zealand Tairāwhiti says it is important to know the difference between measles and chickenpox.

The health organisation has made a statement on Facebook after two new cases of measles were confirmed in Auckland on Thursday, which brings the total number of cases across the country to 13.

There are four cases in Wellington, one in Northland, four in Auckland, one in Taranaki, two in Manawatū and one in Nelson.

Health New Zealand said the risk of further measles cases, contacts, and exposures across the country remained very high.

The Health NZ Tairāwhiti statement said measles was sometimes mixed up with chickenpox, “but they are two very different illnesses, with measles being more severe”.