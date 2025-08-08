Advertisement
Health NZ pays $14m to 1203 Tairawhiti staff for Holidays Act arrears

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Gisborne Hospital, (inset) New Zealand Nurses Organisation delegate Christine Warrander.

About $14 million has been paid to 1203 Health NZ Tairāwhiti staff long owed arrears for incorrect pay relating to the Holidays Act.

The Holidays Act compliance errors, going back 15 years, affected all former district health boards (DHBs).

Issues with DHB payroll systems were discovered in 2016, which meant

