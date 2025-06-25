The consistency of the line-up on offer was reflected in the considerable increase in average from 2024 - from around $13,000 to $19,583.
Six bulls were sold to stud - Lot 1 for $38,000 to Hallmark/Grampians, Putorino; Lot 3 for $92,000 to Cricklewood; Lot 13 for $20,000 to Okaka Angus, Taihape; Lot 14 for $24,000 to BOS Angus, Taranaki; Lot 21 for $36,000 to Puketoi Angus, Ranfurly; and Lot 42 for $59,000 to Glen R Angus, Canterbury.
“We saw a big book (catalogue) of true Turihaua cattle that attracted relentless bidding on sale day,” PGG Wrightson genetics representative Emma Pollitt said.
“It was an excellent display of the demand these bulls deserve with most going to repeat buyers ... a phenomenal sale for the history books.”
Kenhardt Angus, at Whakaki, had its sale Wednesday morning and it was a 100% sale also.
The stud put up 51 R2 bulls and sold them all for an average of $12,627, with a top price paid of $22,000.
Lot 23 was sold to stud - $17,000 to Meadowslea Angus from Fairlie.
“It was a wonderful commercial sale,” Pollitt said. “They had strong and loyal local support from repeat buyers.”
The final stud in Tairāwhiti at Turiroa near Wairoa presented its bulls for sale on Wednesday afternoon.