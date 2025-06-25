The top price easily eclipsed the highest price from its 2024 sale ($14,000) while the average was also well up on last year.

Later Tuesday afternoon, Paul and Sarah Williams at Turihaua Angus presented a big catalogue of 72 bulls in their on-farm sale and all went to new homes.

One sold for $92,000 to Nūhaka stud Cricklewood Angus - $14,000 more than its highest price last year.

The consistency of the line-up on offer was reflected in the considerable increase in average from 2024 - from around $13,000 to $19,583.

Turihaua stud presented a consistent line-up of quality cattle in its sale, reflected in the significant lift in average across the 72 bulls sold.

Six bulls were sold to stud - Lot 1 for $38,000 to Hallmark/Grampians, Putorino; Lot 3 for $92,000 to Cricklewood; Lot 13 for $20,000 to Okaka Angus, Taihape; Lot 14 for $24,000 to BOS Angus, Taranaki; Lot 21 for $36,000 to Puketoi Angus, Ranfurly; and Lot 42 for $59,000 to Glen R Angus, Canterbury.

“We saw a big book (catalogue) of true Turihaua cattle that attracted relentless bidding on sale day,” PGG Wrightson genetics representative Emma Pollitt said.

“It was an excellent display of the demand these bulls deserve with most going to repeat buyers ... a phenomenal sale for the history books.”

Kenhardt Angus, at Whakaki, had its sale Wednesday morning and it was a 100% sale also.

The stud put up 51 R2 bulls and sold them all for an average of $12,627, with a top price paid of $22,000.

Lot 23 was sold to stud - $17,000 to Meadowslea Angus from Fairlie.

“It was a wonderful commercial sale,” Pollitt said. “They had strong and loyal local support from repeat buyers.”

The final stud in Tairāwhiti at Turiroa near Wairoa presented its bulls for sale on Wednesday afternoon.