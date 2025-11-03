Advertisement
Great line-up of speakers for East Coast Farming Expo

Diana Dobson
Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Event director David Martin came up with the idea of the East Coast Farming Expo while driving his tractor.

Thought-provoking speakers, relevant seminars, relatable topics and innovative products and services ... that is what organisers plan to deliver at the 2026 East Coast Farming Expo.

The boutique sheep and beef gathering is at Te Kupenga Racecourse in Wairoa on February 18-19.

“It’s a place to learn, try, buy and

