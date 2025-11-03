Event director David Martin came up with the idea of the East Coast Farming Expo while driving his tractor.
Thought-provoking speakers, relevant seminars, relatable topics and innovative products and services ... that is what organisers plan to deliver at the 2026 East Coast Farming Expo.
The boutique sheep and beef gathering is at Te Kupenga Racecourse in Wairoa on February 18-19.
“It’s a place to learn, try, buy andconnect,” event manager Sue Wilson said. “It’s the perfect spot to network, delve into agribusiness and talk all things farming.”
The seminar programme this year is packed with talent, including the Prime Minister’s chief science adviser Dr John Roche, Ray Leach, who will speak on Whāngārā Farms’ 100-year Whenua Optimisation Plan – He Rau Ake Ake, agribusiness accountant Pita Alexander and former Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer of the Year winner Chloe Butcher-Herries.
“The Property Brokers Evening Muster on [the] Wednesday is always hugely popular, as are the cadet and station challenges,” Wilson said.
“Add to that the vast numbers of people at the event, which meant long wait times to see stretched sales teams.
“I thought: ‘Gee, wouldn’t it be great to bring them to me? What if we do that in Wairoa?’.”
So began the plan to create a sheep and beef-specific event designed to attract just the right people.
That was 10 years ago and since then the event has grown by leaps and bounds.
“The goal has always been to help sheep and beef farmers connect with service and product providers in the easiest and most relaxed way they can,” Martin said.
“It’s designed to be a low-stress environment.
“A lot of single-operator businesses don’t have time to attend every display day. Our mid-week event enables farmers to get a few jobs done in the morning, attend the Expo, talk to a few exhibitors, catch a seminar or two, see a mate and still get home at a decent time to feed the animals.
“In a nutshell, it’s minimal time off the farm for maximum impact.
“There are huge benefits for farmers to talk to innovators and salespeople, and see and touch the product they are selling, or learn about a service.”
For exhibitors, it opened the doors of opportunity at minimal cost, he said.