For event director David Martin, it made perfect sense to create an expo specifically for East Coast sheep and beef farmers.

He came up with the idea when driving the tractor, on which he says he does his best thinking.

“[The] Fieldays were never at the right time for our business and I was sick of heaps of non-sheep and beef-related stuff,” he said.

“Add to that the vast numbers of people at the event, which meant long wait times to see stretched sales teams.

“I thought: ‘Gee, wouldn’t it be great to bring them to me? What if we do that in Wairoa?’.”

So began the plan to create a sheep and beef-specific event designed to attract just the right people.

The Beef+Lamb NZ station challenge is always hotly contested at the East Coast Farming Expo. Tukemokihi and Hereheretau went head-to-head at this year's Expo.

That was 10 years ago and since then the event has grown by leaps and bounds.

“The goal has always been to help sheep and beef farmers connect with service and product providers in the easiest and most relaxed way they can,” Martin said.

“It’s designed to be a low-stress environment.

“A lot of single-operator businesses don’t have time to attend every display day. Our mid-week event enables farmers to get a few jobs done in the morning, attend the Expo, talk to a few exhibitors, catch a seminar or two, see a mate and still get home at a decent time to feed the animals.

“In a nutshell, it’s minimal time off the farm for maximum impact.

“There are huge benefits for farmers to talk to innovators and salespeople, and see and touch the product they are selling, or learn about a service.”

For exhibitors, it opened the doors of opportunity at minimal cost, he said.

“Farmers and teams are there for genuine reasons and looking for products or services to help their businesses.”

The event is once again being driven by Wairoa Community Development Trust.

- Diana Dobson is a freelance journalist