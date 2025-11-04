Advertisement
Government launches measles immunisation week as cases climb nationwide

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

An immunisation clinic is operating in Gisborne at 295 Palmerston Rd as the national measles outbreak in Northland, Auckland, Taranaki, Wellington and Nelson has risen to 17.

The Government has launched a Measles Immunisation Week campaign as cases continue to be recorded.

As of this morning, New Zealand had 17 known cases in Northland, Auckland, Taranaki, Wellington and Nelson.

As part of the November 3 to 7 promotional week, extra clinics are running as

Save