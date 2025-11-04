An immunisation clinic is operating in Gisborne at 295 Palmerston Rd as the national measles outbreak in Northland, Auckland, Taranaki, Wellington and Nelson has risen to 17.

The Government has launched a Measles Immunisation Week campaign as cases continue to be recorded.

As of this morning, New Zealand had 17 known cases in Northland, Auckland, Taranaki, Wellington and Nelson.

As part of the November 3 to 7 promotional week, extra clinics are running as the Government urges Kiwis to check their immunisation status and, if necessary, get immunised.

Kōwhai House Clinic at 295 Palmerston Rd offers free hapū māmā, childhood and rangatahi immunisations Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm or until 6pm on Wednesday. No booking is required. Call (0800) 935524 for more information.

In a Facebook post, Health New Zealand-Tairāwhiti said measles, although highly contagious, is also preventable.