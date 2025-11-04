The MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, rubella) is free for anyone under 18 and those eligible for free healthcare.
Tairāwhiti medical officer of health Dr Oz Mansoor told Radio New Zealand that because of vaccination levels more than 500,000 New Zealanders were susceptible to measles.
All New Zealanders should be encouraged to check their immunisation records, he said.
People should call their GP or the free Vaccination Helpline on (0800) 282926.
Health Minister Simeon Brown, in launching Measles Immunisation Week, said unimmunised people exposed to measles had a 90% chance of catching measles.
“That’s why we’re encouraging people to use Measles Immunisation Week to get their measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.
“Cases of measles continue to rise and there’s never been a better time to act. Measles is one of the most infectious viruses in the world – a single case can infect 12 to 18 unvaccinated people.”
“Extra clinics are running throughout the week. If your child is 12 months or older and hasn’t yet had the MMR vaccine, don’t delay.
“And if you were born between 1969 and 2004, check if you’re fully immunised. We need 95% of the population immune to prevent outbreaks.”
Everyone in New Zealand aged 12 months or over can receive free MMR immunisations.
The nationwide Measles Immunisation Week campaign is designed to:
- Raise public awareness about the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine
- Encourage timely immunisation for people of all ages
- Support the efforts of the health sector to stop the spread of measles.
To find out more: