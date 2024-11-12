“They are always looking for how they can support members/organisations in Gisborne.

“Hans and Trish help raise funds for equipment for Stroke, St Andrew’s, and have been part of Wainui Lions for many years.”

The Kwaks became well-known for their former business Anton’s Cake Shop, located for many years in the city centre, and were heavily involved with Gisborne Car Club back in the day.

Hans said he had been involved with Lions for more than 40 years.

The couple attend Stroke Tairāwhiti’s Thursday morning tea and a weekly exercise class at the YMCA.

“Trish enjoys it, I don’t.”

The Nan Evans award dates back to 2008 and honours Evans, who was a founding member of TCV (and its predecessor organisation Giscoss – the Gisborne East Coast Council of Social Services) and a prominent and long-serving member of community organisations in the district.

Nominees for the award must do volunteer work, the criteria being that it’s done of one’s own free will, is unpaid and carried out for the benefit of others.

They can be in paid work as well but must be considered to be “going the extra mile” and contributing to the community in a manner above and beyond what is expected in their role.

Last year’s winner was Dot McCulloch, who received the award for her service to Gisborne Care and Craft over 30 years.