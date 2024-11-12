Hans and Trish Kwak are the modest and surprised recipients of the Nan Evans Volunteer Award for “strength of spirit and dedicated work for your community”.
The special Tairāwhiti Community Voice (TCV) award acknowledges volunteers’ actions, teamwork, inspirational leadership or persistent determination to ensure the community’s social needs are being addressed.
Hans said he and his wife were taken by surprise when they were invited to attend a TCV event, where they were presented with their award.
He stressed the award was as much for Trish as it was for him.
A TCV spokeswoman said the couple were acknowledged for their work with Stroke Tairāwhiti, St Andrew’s Church, Gisborne Wainui Lions and other community organisations.