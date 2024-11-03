Glenn Brown with his piece Battle of Wellington, which won the Supreme Award at the Feilding and District Art Society’s 2024 Art Awards. Photo / Eris Newson

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Glenn Brown with his piece Battle of Wellington, which won the Supreme Award at the Feilding and District Art Society’s 2024 Art Awards. Photo / Eris Newson

Gisborne artist Glenn Brown has won the Supreme Award in the Feilding and District Art Society’s 2024 Art Awards with a work which depicts a futuristic vision of New Zealand’s capital city.

The painting, titled Battle of Wellington, is 1800cm x 1300cm and took more than 1000 hours to produce, with a lot of time devoted to researching and image concept development.

It combines two of his interests – architecture and ornithology.

Brown is originally from Wellington and moved to Gisborne in 2020.

He said it was emotional winning the award and he had been nervous about entering the competition because of the high calibre of entries.