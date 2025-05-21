A school, iwi, biochar, and food sovereignty initiatives are among the five groups in Tairāwhiti awarded a total of $50,000 from a $1.2 million funding pool put up by Air New Zealand.
The airline announced the recipients of funding in its Every Corner Project environment initiative.
In total, 115 projects have been selected, spanning a wide range of locations and communities.
The projects selected in Tairāwhiti to share a pool of $50,000 were:
- Te Kura o Mata - Transforming a disused pool into a māra kai to grow fruit, herbs, and vegetables, teaching sustainable food practices and strengthening food sovereignty for whānau.
- The Good Carbon Farm - Collaborating with Tolaga Bay Heritage Charitable Trust to convert cyclone-displaced forestry slash into biochar with a mobile unit, gifting it to community gardens across Tairāwhiti to boost soil health and food production.
- Tairāwhiti Environment Centre - Expanding a community composting hub to process up to 2m³ of waste weekly, with workshops, tours, and resources to promote home composting.
- Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust - Relocating and replanting the culturally significant Rene Orchiston harakeke collection to create a dedicated toi garden for local weavers.
- Ngatapa School - Building a tunnel house to grow native plants and vegetables, supporting community eco-education, with produce shared through a local koha stall.