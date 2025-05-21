“The project ensures no corner of New Zealand is left behind in the effort to restore and regenerate our natural environment,” said airline chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer Kiri Hannifin.

More than 640 applications were received from registered charities, schools/kura and hapū. The calibre of applications was so impressive that the airline increased its contribution to $1.2m.

Projects selected include native planting, wetland restoration, establishing rainwater harvesting systems, building community compost hubs, and installing predator control networks to protect threatened plant and animal species.

Hannifin said the level of response has been nothing short of inspiring.

“New Zealand is intrinsically linked to and reliant on nature, whether that’s for economic, tourism or trade reasons, or simply because we enjoy being in nature and the outdoors.

“We all have a part to play, and it’s been humbling to see just how many New Zealanders are working tirelessly to protect and enhance the things that make our natural environment here so unique.”

The airline’s domestic port teams – Air New Zealand staff who know their communities best – were tasked with reviewing and selecting the successful projects for their areas.

“Our people have loved reading the applications and seeing the passion and care for nature in their local areas. They were very proud to select the projects for their own communities, and I know they will watch their success with great enjoyment,” Hannifin said.

Funding will be distributed by the end of June, with projects set to begin within the next 12 months.