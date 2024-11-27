Surf lifesaving athletes from Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and the Bay of Plenty battled it out in the Gizzy Grinder long-distance and iron races, including Midway's Ella Sutton.
Photo / Sally Cameron
Just over 50 surf lifeguards from Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and the Bay of Plenty slogged it out in the gruelling Gizzy Grinder event here last weekend.
The Grinder is an early-season surf lifesaving sport event that provides an opportunity for senior (14 years and over) athletes to test their fitness and skills across fun and challenging multi-discipline races.
It was run at Midway and Wainui.
The 55 athletes represented six clubs from three regions.
“We had a strong contingent from Papamoa SLSC, the Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service, Ocean Beach Kiwi in Hawke’s Bay and the three local clubs,” SLSNZ eastern region sport manager Sonia Keepa said.
On Friday evening, the athletes contested a long-distance iron event consisting of a surf ski paddle, beach run, ocean swim and board paddle across Wainui Beach from the southern tip access at Lloyd George Rd to Wainui SLSC − a total distance of 10km.
“It was a good preparation for the Mount Monster in Tauranga on December 14,” Keepa said.
“Stand-out athletes were the team of Tyron Evans and Harry Hayward from Midway while in the individual category, Trelise Chote was the [standout] individual female and Zachary Cairns the individual male − both of Papamoa SLSC.”