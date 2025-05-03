Christchurch-based property development company BME Group bought the property in July last year with plans to give the building a major makeover.

The company aims to lead the charge to breathe new life into the city centre, starting with a bold facelift.

It also wants the public’s help deciding what that transformation looks like.

In a creative move to engage the community, BME Capital is launching a “Colour Palette Competition”, inviting locals to submit their best external paint colour combinations for the iconic building.

The chosen winner will not only see their colour palette brought to life on the historic facade – they’ll also win a $1000 cash prize.

“This building has always been a part of Gisborne’s story,” says BME group director Slade Hocking.

“We believe it should reflect the heart and creativity of the community too. That’s why we’re handing over the design reins – at least when it comes to the colour.”

The revitalisation doesn’t stop with a new coat of paint. Once the exterior is refreshed, BME Group will begin renovations on the upper floors of the building to develop a versatile collection of office spaces, designed to become a vibrant central hub for local businesses and professionals. Those interested in tenancy or investment opportunities are encouraged to contact BME Group directly.

“This project is just the beginning. BME Group’s mission is to revitalise Gisborne’s city centre – one building at a time, Hocking says.

“And it all starts here: your city, your colours.”

To enter the competition, simply visit www.bmecapital.co.nz and click on the “West Lake Revival” tab. The competition will close on June 1.