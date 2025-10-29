Advertisement
Gisborne’s Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club marks 75 years this weekend

General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
Around 100 current and former members of the Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club will gather to celebrate 75 years since the club was founded. Photo / Strike Photography and Architects 44

The Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club celebrates 75 years this weekend with a jubilee celebration as Gisborne’s clubs usher in their summer seasons.

Kaiaponi Waikanae SLSC, established in 1950, has a dinner planned for Saturday night in the clubhouse.

Only a handful of tickets remained available as of Thursday.

On patrol at Waikanae, as hundreds of club members have done for 75 years - Michaela Clearwater, Macey the dog and Rodney Richards. Photo / Supplied
Manager

