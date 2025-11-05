Over the past 18 months, Sunrise had experienced “phenomenal growth” of almost 60%, now managing $13 million in endowment funds, the release said.
“The larger the fund grows, the greater the annual impact through grants to local charities and community groups,” Stokes said.
In this year’s annual funding round, Sunrise recently distributed 60 grants of $563,979 to organisations across the region, supporting initiatives in health, education, the arts, environment, sport and community wellbeing.
Including this year’s distribution, over $2.4m in grants has been returned to the community since Sunrise began.
“We’re incredibly proud of what Sunrise has achieved in just 11 years,” Stokes said. “Our model means every donation is invested for the long term, creating lasting support for the people and causes of Tairāwhiti.
“We now have 69 funds established, each representing the generosity and vision of local people. With more inquiries coming in, it’s clear our community believes in building something enduring for future generations.”
Stokes said the foundation’s model was about long-term sustainability and growing a pool of invested funds that could keep supporting local charities and initiatives, forever.
To find out more about Sunrise Foundation or to support a cause, visit www.sunrisefoundation.org.nz