Gisborne Herald

Gisborne’s Town Clock glows orange as Sunrise marks 11 years

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

The Town Clock has an orange glow on this week as the Sunrise Foundation marks 11 years of providing benefits throughout the community through endowment funds.

Gisborne’s Town Clock has an orange glow this week in celebration of the Sunrise Foundation’s 11th birthday - orange being its signature colour.

In a media release, Sunrise Foundation said since its launch in 2014, it had become “a trusted charitable vehicle for people who want to give back to

