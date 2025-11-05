The Town Clock has an orange glow on this week as the Sunrise Foundation marks 11 years of providing benefits throughout the community through endowment funds.

The Town Clock has an orange glow on this week as the Sunrise Foundation marks 11 years of providing benefits throughout the community through endowment funds.

Gisborne’s Town Clock has an orange glow this week in celebration of the Sunrise Foundation’s 11th birthday - orange being its signature colour.

In a media release, Sunrise Foundation said since its launch in 2014, it had become “a trusted charitable vehicle for people who want to give back to Tairāwhiti”.

“It operates on a simple but powerful model,” foundation chief executive Glenda Stokes said.

“Donations are invested in endowment funds, and the investment income is granted to local causes every year, forever.

“This means gifts to Sunrise continue to benefit the community for generations to come.”