The Sunrise Foundation team had a morning tea with staff from BDO this week, where their office is located, to talk about Sunrise Week with them. They are all feeling orange and enthused in the build-up to the foundation's Sunrise Week.
The Sunrise Foundation is “going orange” for a week next month to mark its 10th year of operation as Tairāwhiti’s local community foundation.
The inaugural Sunrise Week will run from November 2-8.
“There are a variety of ‘orange’ events planned over that week - school mufti days, workplace morning teas, golf tournaments and social gatherings to name a few,” Sunrise chief executive Glenda Stokes said in a release.
“Sunrise Week is an opportunity to celebrate the positive impact Sunrise has had in the region over the years and how much endowments have grown.
“With many local groups and organisations already involved, we hope others will join the celebrations by either hosting a small event or actively donating to one of Sunrise’s 51 special interest funds.”
Sunrise Foundation, one of 18 community foundations across Aotearoa New Zealand, has been connecting people with “causes that matter in Tairāwhiti” since 2014.
Since its inception, funds invested had grown to over $8.2m (as of March 31 this year), the release said.
“Sunrise provides a unique way of charitable giving where all donations are collectively invested so that capital in the fund remains intact while a portion of the income is distributed annually to the local community from their annual funding round,” Stokes said.
“This means the capital grows and the donors’ gifts continue to give back to local causes close to their hearts, forever.”
Sunrise recently helped sustain the operations of 51 not-for-profit organisations with 70 grants and more than $525,000 distributed in its annual funding round - the largest amount it has distributed annually to date.
“Including pass-through funds, it takes the total amount granted to over $1.8 million in funding assistance since the foundation’s inception.
“Many organisations are telling us they are experiencing ‘fatigue’ in ongoing funding challenges. This highlights why a community foundation such as Sunrise is so important as a resource in the long term to support our community sectors,” Stokes said.
“This is the first time we have done ‘the big ask’ by going out to the community asking for support.”
She hopes more people, groups or workplaces will get involved in Sunrise Week by hosting an event, however big or small, or by supporting a fund they care about with a donation.
“By facilitating local giving for local needs and continuing to grow endowments, Sunrise hopes to support community needs across a variety of sectors both now and for many years to come.”