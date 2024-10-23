Stokes said Sunrise always dared to dream big.

“Our dream for Sunrise Week is 10 for 10. That’s to achieve $10 million in 10 years.

From left: The Sunrise Foundation team of chief executive Glenda Stokes, Janine McDiarmid and Lynda Blackburne are set to go for their orange-themed 10th anniversary-celebrating Sunrise Week which runs from November 2-9. Sunrise is aiming to reach a total $10 million of funds invested in its 10th year..."10 for 10".

“With the support of our community I believe together we can achieve this dream, enabling Sunrise to grow and be a beacon of hope for the future of Tairāwhiti.”

Sunrise Foundation, one of 18 community foundations across Aotearoa New Zealand, has been connecting people with “causes that matter in Tairāwhiti” since 2014.

Since its inception, funds invested had grown to over $8.2m (as of March 31 this year), the release said.

“Sunrise provides a unique way of charitable giving where all donations are collectively invested so that capital in the fund remains intact while a portion of the income is distributed annually to the local community from their annual funding round,” Stokes said.

“This means the capital grows and the donors’ gifts continue to give back to local causes close to their hearts, forever.”

Sunrise recently helped sustain the operations of 51 not-for-profit organisations with 70 grants and more than $525,000 distributed in its annual funding round - the largest amount it has distributed annually to date.

“Including pass-through funds, it takes the total amount granted to over $1.8 million in funding assistance since the foundation’s inception.

“Many organisations are telling us they are experiencing ‘fatigue’ in ongoing funding challenges. This highlights why a community foundation such as Sunrise is so important as a resource in the long term to support our community sectors,” Stokes said.

“This is the first time we have done ‘the big ask’ by going out to the community asking for support.”

She hopes more people, groups or workplaces will get involved in Sunrise Week by hosting an event, however big or small, or by supporting a fund they care about with a donation.

“By facilitating local giving for local needs and continuing to grow endowments, Sunrise hopes to support community needs across a variety of sectors both now and for many years to come.”

Email glenda@sunrisefoundation.org.nz to register interest in hosting an event and receive a pack to get started, or visit www.sunrisefoundation.org.nz to donate.