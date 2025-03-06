Third-year law student Reia Harrison, of Gisborne, has won a Te Waiu o Aotearoa Trust scholarship worth $5000 to help fund her studies at Auckland University.

A university student from Gisborne is one of eight to have received a $5000 Te Waiu o Aotearoa Trust scholarship.

Reia Harrison (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata and Whakatōhea) is a third-year student studying for a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Arts (majoring in Māori studies) at the University of Auckland.

“I believe we don’t have enough Māori lawyers,” Harrison said. “It helps to have someone representing you who looks like you and understands you.”

Harrison, after graduating, hopes to practise as a Māori Land Court and/or corporate lawyer.

She hopes her studies will provide her with the knowledge and skills to “contribute to the upliftment of my community and provide opportunities for future generations”.