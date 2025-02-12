



Fencing competition winner Tim Garrick competes at the Mystery Creek National Fieldays Fencing Competition. Photo / Roz Anderson Photography

Last year he finally decided to give Army life a crack, signing up for the Reserve Force and graduating with Recruit Territorial Force (RTF) 169 in December.

“I still had an itch that needed scratching though and it’s a good time for me to have a part-time career in the Army,” Garrick said.

He most enjoyed the field phase of the recruit course, particularly his role as second-in-command of his section.





Winning the Sergeant Major of the Army award has topped off a year of wins for New Zealand Army Reserve Force recruit Private Tim Garrick.

“I really enjoyed checking in on everyone, which is part of the role. You need to do welfare checks on your section and keep track of their equipment and ammunition stores.”

As part of their training, recruits engage in simulated battles using blank ammunition.

“They were exciting, too. It felt like chaos at the time, running around at dusk with rounds banging away, but we seemed to do okay.

“Our section commander was the instructor of our section and he gave us a wealth of information, some of which I’ll use throughout my Army career.

“He reminded us to do it right the first time, so we’re set up well for the future.”

Garrick noticed his confidence, interaction with people and leadership skills have all grown and he’s excited to see how his improved skill set transfers to his civilian work.

“You need to put a lot into this course, and you will receive even more personal growth than you expected.”

Garrick said he was looking forward to joining East Coast Company, 5/7 Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment.















