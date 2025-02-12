Warrant Officer Class One Timothy Sincock, Reserve Force Sergeant Major (Army) presents Private Tim Garrick the Sergeant Major of the Army award at the NZ Army Reserve Force recruit training Graduation parade. Photo / NZDF
Winning the Sergeant Major of the Army award has topped off a year of wins for Army Reserve Force recruit and Gisborne fencer Private Tim Garrick.
The award recognises the recruit who has consistently demonstrated and applied the NZ Army ethos and values of courage, commitment, comradeship and integrity, and is willing to put their mates before themselves.
“I feel very privileged to receive the award, proud of our platoon and section, and proud to represent my future unit, 5/7 Battalion,” Garrick said.
It’s been a year of awards for Garrick in the rural industry, too.
At the 2024 Mystery Creek National Fieldays, he won the Golden Pliers by Wiremark fencing competition and the Fieldays Silver Spades Doubles Championship.