Steeper gullies have been left to revert naturally, while poplar and willow poles are planted on mid and lower slopes. The farm is managed with lower stock numbers, which takes pressure off fragile soils and helps stabilise the land over time.

Fast-growing trees such as poplars and willows are used to stabilise erosion-prone land and protect riverbanks by acting as a buffer to absorb floodwater and deflect strong currents from the river edge.

They also provide shade, shelter and extra feed for animals during drought.

The current owners, the Reeves family, said managing Mangaroa meant adapting to the plantings as well as the land.

“We carefully manage the large paddocks that have areas of close planting,” Peter Reeves said.

“We shear early to minimise fly problems, and ongoing checking for fly incursions is essential.

“Mustering requires extra labour due to the increased cover available to all classes of stock.”

He said those steps were crucial to keep the stock healthy and to protect the gains made through decades of planting.

Graeme Williams, whose family previously owned Mangaroa Station, said the benefits of early planting were still clear today.

“Everyone needs to get in and do it. Planting and protecting the gullies has been one of the best things we ever did and you can see that it’s paying off,” Williams said.

“We’ve always farmed to the land, not against it. By working with the natural topography of the land, the farm stays productive and the land holds together.”

The council said its sustainable land use programme was a key part of supporting this kind of work across Tairāwhiti.

“Through the programme, landowners can see what support is available, learn about the work council is doing and access practical tools to help them plan for more sustainable land use in the future,” a council statement said.

A council plan to shift the region’s most erosion-prone land into permanent vegetation cover and secure Crown co-investment to make it happen was endorsed earlier this month.

The business case will seek partnership with government, landowner and philanthropic contributions to invest $16 million in the first year, scaling up to $48m over the first decade.

Along with restoring erosion-prone land with permanent vegetation, the programme proposals include carrying out regional-scale pest control and establishing a new regional entity to coordinate delivery alongside mana whenua, landowners, industry and communities.

For more information on the council’s sustainable land use programme, visit

https://www.gdc.govt.nz/environment/land/sustainable-land-use