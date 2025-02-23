Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne’s Kiwa Pools tackles costly ‘code brown’ closures

Gisborne Herald
4 mins to read

Gisborne District Council's Kiwa Pools has been shut 11 times since November due to "code browns". Photo / Kiwa Pools Facebook

Gisborne’s Kiwa Pools has set up structural measures and hygiene rules to try to reduce ongoing and expensive “code brown” issues.

Every time the pool closes for a “code brown” event, it can cost between $1000 and $3000.

The total cost over late autumn and into summer could be anywhere between $11,000 and $33,000, according to the pool’s manager.

A Gisborne resident took to social media to complain about the issue, which attracted over 150 likes, after the pool was closed 11 times from November to February, including Waitangi Day.

Resident Heidi Rice posted: “What’s a great way to spend Waitangi Day ... doing lengths at Kiwa pools NOT.”

Speaking with Local Democracy Reporting, Rice said she and her husband were regular swimmers, using the lane pool for relaxation and exercise.

She created the post to raise awareness and encourage the community to take care in looking after the pool.

Over the last two months, they have been turned away from the pool on three occasions due to “code browns”.

Rice said she had empathy for small children, elderly people and people with complex needs.

“Anything can happen. It just seems to be cropping up a lot and it makes me wonder what is going on? It is such an amazing facility and as ratepayers we are so lucky to have it.”

However, 11 code browns were “just a shame and madness”, she said.

Kiwa Pools aquatic manager Campbell Macgregor said the issue was not unique to Tairāwhiti. It was one of the “biggest headaches” for pool managers everywhere.

“We’re constantly thinking of ways to prevent it.”

Macgregor said they believed the main cause was warm pools.

“Children are staying in the water for a lot longer. We all know when some kids are having fun they forget to go to the bathroom.

“When our team notices this, we provide a friendly reminder and we have messaging at the reception area asking parents to take children to the bathroom before and during their visit.

Cost

Macgregor said the cost was hard to verify as they did not keep a running tally.

However, the chemical costs and returning the pool to a safe condition could be between $500 and $1000 per event, and the lost revenue could be estimated at being around $500 to $2000 per event, he said, “depending [on] if it affected the pools for Learn to Swim or aqua walking programmes”.

Safety measures

To minimise the issue, Kiwa Pools has separate structural set-ups and hygiene rules in place, including utilising separate water sources.

“Pools inside the complex each have separate water sources, meaning the effect of code browns or vomit is limited to one individual pool,” Macgregor said.

“The outside system is also set up to separate the 33m pool from the hydroslide and the dive pool, therefore limiting any water quality issues to these pools.”

All swimmers under the age of 3 must wear swim nappies, he said.

Community support and communication

Macgregor said Kiwa Pools was also developing messages to proactively display around the complex and on social media that would promote how the community could help keep the pools’ water quality safe, including a radio promotion highlighting good pool etiquette.

Additionally, they were in the process of developing social media reels to show the community how they kept them safe after water quality had been compromised.

“The reputational risk and stress on staff is also a big impact, which is why we are taking active steps to limit these events.”

Macgregor stressed the importance of community support, ensuring they took bathroom breaks, had active supervision for children and took responsibility.

“Accidents do happen, but please tell us as quickly as possible. It can make a difference to the speed at which the pool can reopen.”

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.

