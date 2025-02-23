Speaking with Local Democracy Reporting, Rice said she and her husband were regular swimmers, using the lane pool for relaxation and exercise.

She created the post to raise awareness and encourage the community to take care in looking after the pool.

Over the last two months, they have been turned away from the pool on three occasions due to “code browns”.

Rice said she had empathy for small children, elderly people and people with complex needs.

“Anything can happen. It just seems to be cropping up a lot and it makes me wonder what is going on? It is such an amazing facility and as ratepayers we are so lucky to have it.”

However, 11 code browns were “just a shame and madness”, she said.

Kiwa Pools aquatic manager Campbell Macgregor said the issue was not unique to Tairāwhiti. It was one of the “biggest headaches” for pool managers everywhere.

“We’re constantly thinking of ways to prevent it.”

Macgregor said they believed the main cause was warm pools.

“Children are staying in the water for a lot longer. We all know when some kids are having fun they forget to go to the bathroom.

“When our team notices this, we provide a friendly reminder and we have messaging at the reception area asking parents to take children to the bathroom before and during their visit.

Cost

Macgregor said the cost was hard to verify as they did not keep a running tally.

However, the chemical costs and returning the pool to a safe condition could be between $500 and $1000 per event, and the lost revenue could be estimated at being around $500 to $2000 per event, he said, “depending [on] if it affected the pools for Learn to Swim or aqua walking programmes”.

Safety measures

To minimise the issue, Kiwa Pools has separate structural set-ups and hygiene rules in place, including utilising separate water sources.

“Pools inside the complex each have separate water sources, meaning the effect of code browns or vomit is limited to one individual pool,” Macgregor said.

“The outside system is also set up to separate the 33m pool from the hydroslide and the dive pool, therefore limiting any water quality issues to these pools.”

All swimmers under the age of 3 must wear swim nappies, he said.

Community support and communication

Macgregor said Kiwa Pools was also developing messages to proactively display around the complex and on social media that would promote how the community could help keep the pools’ water quality safe, including a radio promotion highlighting good pool etiquette.

Additionally, they were in the process of developing social media reels to show the community how they kept them safe after water quality had been compromised.

“The reputational risk and stress on staff is also a big impact, which is why we are taking active steps to limit these events.”

Macgregor stressed the importance of community support, ensuring they took bathroom breaks, had active supervision for children and took responsibility.

“Accidents do happen, but please tell us as quickly as possible. It can make a difference to the speed at which the pool can reopen.”

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.