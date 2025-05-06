Kelsey Teneti, fourth from left, celebrates with her New Zealand teammates after their world championship sevens title win in Los Angeles at the weekend. Photo / Zach Franzen, World Rugby via Photosport
Kelsey Teneti, 21, helped the Black Ferns 7s win the Sevens World Championship in Los Angeles.
The team achieved a treble, adding it to their World Sevens Series title and Olympic Gold in Paris.
Teneti, a former judo and waka ama champion, also plays for Waikato and the Chiefs in Super Rugby Aupiki.
Gisborne has another world champion in Black Ferns rugby sevens impact player Kelsey Teneti.
The 21-year-old daughter of Kelvin and Louise Teneti is a regular off the bench for the all-conquering Black Ferns sevens side who won the Sevens World Championship title in Los Angeles on Monday after defeating the world’s second-ranked team Australia 31-7 in the final.
The Black Ferns achieved the sevens double after earlier winning the world sevens series title after taking out four of the six tournaments and finishing runners-up in the other two legs.
Louise played hockey for Poverty Bay and cousin Sydnee Andrews represented New Zealand in judo at the Paris Olympics, is a Commonwealth Games medallist and recently won the silver medal in her weight class at the Panamerican senior champs in Chile.
Teneti has played as an outside back for Waikato in the Farah Palmer Cup and for the Chiefs in Super Rugby Aupiki.
She is a former national junior judo champion in the over-36kg class, won a gold medal at the waka ama world championships in Tahiti and has represented NZ Māori in hockey.