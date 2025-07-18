Advertisement
Jack and Joan Stichbury, married 78 years, receive 100th birthday greetings from King

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Joan Stichbury turns 100 years of age on Monday. Joan and her 102 year old husband Jack, a World War 2 veteran, have been married for 78 years.

Jack and Joan Stichbury both have a birthday greeting card from King Charles.

Joan, who turns 100 on Monday, already has her birthday greeting from the King while Jack received his message after turning 100 in April 2023.

The couple, who dated as teenagers, were engaged on D-Day – when

