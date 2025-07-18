Joan Stichbury turns 100 years of age on Monday. Joan and her 102 year old husband Jack, a World War 2 veteran, have been married for 78 years.

Jack and Joan Stichbury, married 78 years, receive 100th birthday greetings from King

Jack and Joan Stichbury both have a birthday greeting card from King Charles.

Joan, who turns 100 on Monday, already has her birthday greeting from the King while Jack received his message after turning 100 in April 2023.

The couple, who dated as teenagers, were engaged on D-Day – when the Allies landed at Normandy on June 6, 1944.

Jack was brought up in Stout St while Joan (nee McIntyre) grew up in Taurau Valley Rd, Manutuke, and rode her horse to Manutuke School every day.

Jack served at the Featherston POW camp guarding Japanese captives from 1942 before sailing to Egypt and on to Italy where he served for about 18 months in 1944 and 1945.