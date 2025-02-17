Koby Gooch, of Gisborne, is ready for next month's transtasman challenge in Perth after placing third in the senior division of the prestigious Ministocks in Paradise meeting last weekend. Photo / May Gooch

Gisborne teenager Koby Gooch warmed up for transtasman battle next month with a podium placing at the premier New Zealand event for ministock speedway drivers - the Tubby Norris Memorial Ministocks in Paradise meeting in Rotorua last weekend.

Gooch, in his 59G car, led the Gisborne Speedway Club challenge with third overall in the senior division top 26 on finals night Saturday at the Paradise Valley speedway.

Gooch produced a massive drive in heat 1 of the three-heat, 10-lap finals. Starting from grid 21, he made his way through the field to place sixth.

He was second from grid 8 in heat 2, which placed him second-equal overall, two points behind the overall leader, going into the third and deciding heat.

Starting from grid 11, Gooch ended third in the heat won by Hawke’s Bay’s Lachlin Timmins from Palmerston North’s Harrison Cheetham.