Timaru is the only place in New Zealand that will have an increase in port calls from last season.

Of the 21 scheduled visits to Gisborne in the 2024-25 season, five were lost due to sea conditions in Tūranganui-a-Kiwa/Poverty Bay, but the others were successful. Around 5600 passengers came ashore.

According to the Eastland Port shipping schedule, the 2025-26 season starts with the Scenic Eclipse II arriving on December 5 and ends with the Norwegian Spirit, which is due on April 11. A total of six ships are scheduled to visit over this period, including three visits by the Norwegian Spirit.

The Herald reported the national decline was due to rising costs, regulatory uncertainty and operational complexity deterring cruise operators.

“Smaller port towns face significant economic impacts.”

An economic impact assessment done two seasons ago indicated cruise ship visits injected $4.9 million into Tairāwhiti in the 2023-24 financial year, but pointed out rising costs in the industry were “hammering” New Zealand.

Trust Tairāwhiti regional destination manager Holly Hatzilamprou said the expected decline in cruise ship visits was a challenge.

“However, here in Tairāwhiti, we are taking a proactive approach,” Hatzilamprou said.

“The Cruise Steering Group has already begun planning for the upcoming season, looking beyond the immediate changes to develop long-term strategies to ensure cruise tourism continues to be a strong part of our regional economy.

“Our focus is on adaptability and resilience, making sure we provide exceptional visitor experiences while working with cruise operators to sustain and grow our presence in their itineraries.”

Hatzilamprou said Trust Tairāwhiti would implement contingencies to support local businesses, enhance shore excursions and reinforce Gisborne’s value as a must-visit destination through the Tairāwhiti Cruise Development Pathway.

“Cruise passengers consistently rate Gisborne highly, which reinforces our commitment to refining what we offer and keeping Tairāwhiti on the map for cruise tourism,” she said.

“While national factors such as rising costs and regulatory changes pose difficulties, we see this as an opportunity to strengthen our position, build strong relationships within the industry and innovate our approach,

“The people of Tairāwhiti are known for their hospitality, and we will continue to work collaboratively to ensure that Gisborne remains a welcoming and attractive stop for cruise travellers.

“We’re confident in the future of tourism here and by working together, we will create a sustainable and thriving environment for visitors, businesses and the community.”

Passengers off the cruise ships regularly go for a ride on Wa165. Vintage Railway spokesman Geoff Joyce said they will feel the impact of the reduced number of visits. Photo / Murray Robertson

Vintage Railway spokesman Geoff Joyce said the reduction in cruise visits would certainly impact them.

“The cruise ships are a good source of income for us, with the rides on board Wa165 popular with passengers.

“We will get round it hopefully by putting on a few more public trips during the year and hope for a few more private charters.”

NZCA chief executive Jacqui Lloyd earlier told the Herald the overall decline was “deeply concerning” for the industry, with cargo and shipping also affected by regulatory, commercial and logistical hurdles.

“This is not a consumer demand issue, it is a supply problem,” Lloyd said.

“Visitors still want to come here, and passenger ratings for New Zealand are incredibly high. But the cost and complexity for cruise lines means they are shifting their focus to other, more welcoming destinations.”

Regional Tourism NZ‘s David Perks said the potential negative impacts “could be very significant to individual businesses and their ability to survive”.

Lloyd said a decline in ship visits and passenger numbers meant fewer tourism dollars for regional communities, less investment in New Zealand by global cruise operators “ ... and the potential loss of our reputation as a world-class cruise destination”.

She said there was “a perfect storm” of rising costs, regulatory uncertainty and operational complexity.

“Government fees, port charges and local levies, combined with global fuel price and currency shift pressures, have made New Zealand the most expensive cruise destination in the world.”

Uncertainty around regulations was also making it harder for cruise lines to plan schedules and recover added costs, creating the perception New Zealand was becoming too difficult to include in itineraries, she said.

Tracey Black, acting manager of tourism at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, said Government research published in April confirmed a decline in cruise activity across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific.

“We are working collaboratively with the cruise industry on what is needed to grow the value of international tourism.”