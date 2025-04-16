Sister Act is Gisborne Centre Stage Theatre Group's latest show, which will run from May 2 to 0 at Lawson Field Theatre. Pictured are (back row from left) Kim Mitchell, Angela Stuart, Danielle Hegarty, Aimee Ostler, Sonnie Pahuru, Leeana Galloway, Heidi Rice, Jaeda Mapu, Danielle Siata, (front from left) Emma Ruelens, Piper Leggett, Hayley Upston and Aubrey Rewi-Wetini. Absent: Aquila Biddle.

Sister Act is Gisborne Centre Stage Theatre Group's latest show, which will run from May 2 to 0 at Lawson Field Theatre. Pictured are (back row from left) Kim Mitchell, Angela Stuart, Danielle Hegarty, Aimee Ostler, Sonnie Pahuru, Leeana Galloway, Heidi Rice, Jaeda Mapu, Danielle Siata, (front from left) Emma Ruelens, Piper Leggett, Hayley Upston and Aubrey Rewi-Wetini. Absent: Aquila Biddle.

Gisborne Centre Stage Theatre Group is singing and dancing up a storm ahead of its next musical, Sister Act, based on the popular movie starring Whoopi Goldberg.

Kim Mitchell plays Deloris Van Cartier, a disco singer who witnesses a murder and hides out in a convent. She revitalises the struggling convent choir, ultimately finding a sense of belonging and purpose, while also discovering the power of her own voice.

James Packman is back as director chair after being in the chair for the group’s staging of We Will Rock You last year.

“A lot of our last musicals have been male-dominated, so we wanted to do something that had plenty of roles for females,” he said.

Packman worked with Kim Mitchell in We Will Rock You and thought she would be perfect for the role of Deloris with her soulful Aretha Franklin-like voice.