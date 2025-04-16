Advertisement
Gisborne’s Centre Stage gears up for ‘Sister Act’ musical

Kim Parkinson
By
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
Sister Act is Gisborne Centre Stage Theatre Group's latest show, which will run from May 2 to 0 at Lawson Field Theatre. Pictured are (back row from left) Kim Mitchell, Angela Stuart, Danielle Hegarty, Aimee Ostler, Sonnie Pahuru, Leeana Galloway, Heidi Rice, Jaeda Mapu, Danielle Siata, (front from left) Emma Ruelens, Piper Leggett, Hayley Upston and Aubrey Rewi-Wetini. Absent: Aquila Biddle.

Gisborne Centre Stage Theatre Group is singing and dancing up a storm ahead of its next musical, Sister Act, based on the popular movie starring Whoopi Goldberg.

Kim Mitchell plays Deloris Van Cartier, a disco singer who witnesses a murder and hides out in a convent. She revitalises the struggling convent choir, ultimately finding a sense of belonging and purpose, while also discovering the power of her own voice.

James Packman is back as director chair after being in the chair for the group’s staging of We Will Rock You last year.

“A lot of our last musicals have been male-dominated, so we wanted to do something that had plenty of roles for females,” he said.

Packman worked with Kim Mitchell in We Will Rock You and thought she would be perfect for the role of Deloris with her soulful Aretha Franklin-like voice.

Kevin Haggard is playing Curtis, Deloris’ gangster boyfriend, with Danielle Siata in the role of the cheerful and bubbly Sister Mary Patrick.

Treva Rice as Monsignor O'Hara and Danielle Hegarty as one of the nuns in the musical comedy Sister Act.
Jaeda Mapu has done the choreography for the production and is also in the ensemble.

Tahi Paenga is vocal coach and will provide pre-show entertainment in the Rose Room at the premiere at Lawson Field Theatre on May 2.

The musical adaptation of Sister Act was created by a collaborative team. The book was written by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner, with additional material by Douglas Carter Beane.

Audiences can expect totally different music to that of the movie.

The stage musical boasts its own original score composed by Alan Menken, with lyrics written by Glenn Slater.

It premiered on the West End in 2009 and on Broadway in 2011, and became a favourite in the United Kingdom.

The production promises to be a joyful gospel musical filled with endearing quirky characters, including Treva Rice as Monsignor O’Hara and Heidi Rice as Michelle and Mary Martin of Tours.

Expect some fabulous costumes, too, from the nuns’ habits to some fine sparkling ’70s attire.

Sister Act The Musical

Lawson Field Theatre

May 2-10

Tickets through Gisborne i-Site and ticketek

