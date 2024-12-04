Hip hop duo 98 Cents Paul Hawaikirangi and Kylah Ashwell enjoyed solo, duo and group success at the Battle in the Bay competition.

Gisborne duo 98 Cents brought home gold, silver and bronze from the Hawke’s Bay hip-hop competition Battle in the Bay after adding the Small Crew category to their repertoire.

98 Cents comprise Paul Hawaikirangi and Kylah Ashwell. Hawaikirangi won gold in the Solo category, Ashwell got bronze in Solo and together they won silver (second) in the Open Duo category.

The pair created Club 98 “to encourage more adults to dance” and that group earned silver in the Small Crew category.

“Our crew consisted of ourselves, Julie Walker, Jaeda Mapu and Ray Te Nahu. We all danced together in the We Will Rock You [Centre Stage] production earlier this year and decided to enter a little dance crew into a comp.”

They said they loved their weekend away, making new friends and catching up with old ones.