“But it’s got to be right up there in terms of turnout. There were pretty continuous numbers of people going through all day. With the weather on our side, you cannot beat it,” Sherriff said.

“The feedback ... has been absolutely top-notch. Not a single negative. Everyone is really upbeat about it. They’re here with a smile on their dial.”

Sherriff said they hoped for another big turnout on Saturday - the main day of the annual town and country get-together.

Kids enjoy the free Fonterra tractor train ride. Photo / Murray Robertson

Among the competitions around the packed Showgrounds Park on Friday, the Silver Ferns Farms Steak of Station drew 30 entries.

The Top 10 steaks were put to the taste test by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who was among the judges.

“It’s a really hard job tasting these steaks, but it’s the best job in the world,” he said. “Steak is the winner on the day. It’s a reminder of how we as a country produce the best steak in the world.”

The competition was won by Phil and Deana Cook from Hinenui Station at Ngatapa. Runners-up were Norm and Demelza Thomas from Mahana at Whāngārā.

“It was a very tight competition again and showcased just how good this district is at producing top beef,” said Paul Kirkpatrick of Silver Fern Farms.

In another stock competition, the Angus New Zealand-sponsored East Coast Stud Heifer contest drew a quality line-up of young cattle across all breeds in the district.

It was judged by Peter Collins - the principal of Merridale Angus in Victoria, Australia.

The contest was won by Ben and Kylie Johnson from Orere Angus stud at Pehiri.

The East Coast Stud Heifer competition drew a big crowd for what was a quality line-up of young cattle judged by Peter Collins (right), from Merridale Angus in Australia. Photo/ Murray Robertson

“We are over the moon,” Ben Johnson said. “It’s really satisfying because heifers are our main focus. They are the foundation of our herd.”

Paul Williams, from Turihaua Angus and a competition co-ordinator, said it was a good representation of the district’s stud cattle breeding.

“It was a first and we hope to hold it again next year.”

The final five qualifiers were found for the Tux Yarding Challenge sheep dog final on Saturday morning.

Dave Schofield, from the Wairarapa, in dog trial action with Tess in the final qualifying runs. Photo / Murray Robertson

Those five finalists were Robyn Stephens and Kitty with 98.75 points, Peter Williams and Roger, 97; Michelle Brice and Vice, 96.75; Craig Pearson and Syd, 96.25 and Dave Evans and Knight on 96.

They joined George Sheild and Dennis, Merv Utting with Bob and Will, Henry Gaddum and Lyn, Samantha Shaw and Zoe, Hamish Thatcher and King, Graeme Cook and Rose, Dave Schofield and Haig, Bernard Arends and Amp, and Bradley Anderson and Jess in the final.

“The run-off on Saturday will be closely contested,” head steward Henry Gaddum said. “We’ve got some new names in there, and some experienced names, too, so it will be a tight one.

“The sheep were a bit a tougher today. Hopefully on Saturday they will be more workable for the finalists.”

The top three for Saturday’s novice final were Lockie Fleming and Boy on 92 points, Toby Morrison and Dice 86.5, and Will Powdrell and Tony 82.5.

The finals commence after a photograph at 8am.

Farriers in competition mode at the show. Photo / Murray Robertson

The new farriers competition was a crowd-pleaser and the ever-popular fencing competition running alongside it also drew plenty of spectator interest.

It was another top day for the showjumpers with more excellent competition.