Striking public service workers from a cross-section of unions proceed along Gisborne's Gladstone Rd on Thursday, presenting concerns to the Government on what they see as unsafe staffing levels and inadequate pay offers. Photo / Paul Rickard
Unionists say the nationwide public service “mega” strike had conveyed a forceful message to a Government that was failing to listen to its people.
Hundreds gathered and marched in Gisborne in blustery and warm conditions as part of the strike.
Combined unions, in their debrief, estimated the number of marchers,including children, at about 2000.
PSA national organiser Margeret Takoko said a great cross-section of unions had strongly presented their grievances to the Government.
After several speeches at Heipipi/Endeavour Park, the group marched along Reads Quay, on to Lowe St, then along Gladstone Rd to Grey St, on to Palmerston Rd and across the Peel Street Bridge to Kelvin Park.
New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) Gisborne president and Ilminster Intermediate principal Jonathan Poole said those involved included teachers, school support staff, principals, learning support specialists, nurses, Allied Health workers, firefighters, doctors, midwives and ACC workers.
The various sectors needed more funding, more staff and better resources, Poole said.
“The Government needs to get its priorities straight and protect our health, our homes and our children’s future.”
Poole told the Gisborne Herald the turnout was “fantastic”.
“There is a sense of frustration for everyone. We’ve gone to the bargaining table [but] they’re not listening ... we‘re stretched.”
Speaking at Heipipi/Endeavour Park, an emotional Karen Clarke, of the PSA union, said she had sat at the bargaining table for 28 days.
“They say they hear us. They’ve got wax in their ears. They don’t hear us. They [the Government] say we’re being political. Of course it’s political.”
The Government had to listen, she said.
Nurse Rosina Aupouri, one of the speakers at the park, was also emotional in her off-the-cuff speech.
Aupouri said the Government was “not listening to us” and she was proud to be standing alongside so many other unions.
“We’re all in this together. If we want to deliver care, they have to look after us – the workers – because we need to be able to look after ourselves to provide good care, good teaching ... good everything.”
Ubby Williams-Fonohema, representing NZEI primary school teachers and early support workers, said there was a teacher crisis.
Most schools were having difficulty in finding relief teachers and well-trained teachers, Williams-Fonohema said.
“We’re even having trouble getting our children wanting to be teachers.”
Many teachers were leaving the profession early to go overseas for better money or because the job’s demands were too much, she said.
Lytton High School student Zyanja Rudge said she was present to “stand tall” beside secondary school teachers.