It was the biggest strike-related march seen in Gisborne in years.

Motorists tooted their support as they passed the gathering. Firefighters – who went on strike last week – also showed their support while passing Heipipi/Endeavour Park on their way to a callout.

People came out of mainstreet shops to watch the march. Takoko said some joined it.

New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) Gisborne president and Ilminster Intermediate principal Jonathan Poole said those involved included teachers, school support staff, principals, learning support specialists, nurses, Allied Health workers, firefighters, doctors, midwives and ACC workers.

The various sectors needed more funding, more staff and better resources, Poole said.

“The Government needs to get its priorities straight and protect our health, our homes and our children’s future.”

Poole told the Gisborne Herald the turnout was “fantastic”.

“There is a sense of frustration for everyone. We’ve gone to the bargaining table [but] they’re not listening ... we‘re stretched.”

Unionists estimate about 2000 Gisborne public service workers from a range of unions, supporters and children took part in Thursday's "mega" strike march from Heipipi/Endeavour Park to Kelvin Park. Photo / Paul Rickard

Speaking at Heipipi/Endeavour Park, an emotional Karen Clarke, of the PSA union, said she had sat at the bargaining table for 28 days.

“They say they hear us. They’ve got wax in their ears. They don’t hear us. They [the Government] say we’re being political. Of course it’s political.”

The Government had to listen, she said.

Nurse Rosina Aupouri, one of the speakers at the park, was also emotional in her off-the-cuff speech.

Aupouri said the Government was “not listening to us” and she was proud to be standing alongside so many other unions.

“We’re all in this together. If we want to deliver care, they have to look after us – the workers – because we need to be able to look after ourselves to provide good care, good teaching ... good everything.”

Ubby Williams-Fonohema, representing NZEI primary school teachers and early support workers, said there was a teacher crisis.

Most schools were having difficulty in finding relief teachers and well-trained teachers, Williams-Fonohema said.

“We’re even having trouble getting our children wanting to be teachers.”

Many teachers were leaving the profession early to go overseas for better money or because the job’s demands were too much, she said.

Lytton High School student Zyanja Rudge said she was present to “stand tall” beside secondary school teachers.

The strike was not just about pay, but the future of “education, our region and us”.

Carl Shaw, of the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union, said education and health were the most important sectors in society and it was an honour to support them.

Shaw said there appeared to be some progress in talks for firefighters and he wished good luck to those who went on strike on Thursday.