Waerenga-o-Kuri woman Sandy Butler has been appointed a trustee for the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust.

A Gisborne land management leader will be an “ideal addition” to the Farm Environment Trust (NZFET), the trust chair says.

Sandy Butler has been appointed a trustee, bringing to the role experience in sustainable land management, community engagement, and environmental stewardship.

Butler lives with her family on a sheep and beef property at Waerenga-o-Kuri.

She is the land management team leader at Gisborne District Council, where her team works alongside rural communities to provide education and advocacy on sustainable land management practices.

Butler also chairs the recently established community/catchment group Weka Guardians, which focuses on the Hangaroa River and its tributaries.