Gisborne’s Sandy Butler appointed NZ Farm Environment trustee

Waerenga-o-Kuri woman Sandy Butler has been appointed a trustee for the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust.

A Gisborne land management leader will be an “ideal addition” to the Farm Environment Trust (NZFET), the trust chair says.

Sandy Butler has been appointed a trustee, bringing to the role experience in sustainable land management, community engagement, and environmental stewardship.

Butler lives with her family on a sheep and beef property at Waerenga-o-Kuri.

She is the land management team leader at Gisborne District Council, where her team works alongside rural communities to provide education and advocacy on sustainable land management practices.

Butler also chairs the recently established community/catchment group Weka Guardians, which focuses on the Hangaroa River and its tributaries.

“Sandy’s extensive background in land management, community collaboration, and her dedication to sustainable farming makes her an ideal addition to our board,” NZFET chairman Brendon Cross said.

“I’m looking forward to working with her in her new role as a trustee and it’s fantastic to see someone from the wider BFEA (Ballance Farm Environment Awards) family stepping up and bringing their passion, experience and commitment to the organisation.” ​

Butler’s appointment comes ahead of the 2025 BFEA season, which kicks off in Canterbury on March 6 and will be held across 11 regions, including Tairāwhiti/East Coast.

