Gisborne welcomes new JPs, boost for East Coast community

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Gisborne District Court resident Judge Haamiora Raumati (centre) with new justices of the peace Rosita Singh, based in Gisborne, and Peter Heron, based in Ruatōria.

Gisborne District Court resident Judge Haamiora Raumati (centre) with new justices of the peace Rosita Singh, based in Gisborne, and Peter Heron, based in Ruatōria.

Students from Ngata Memorial College performed a waiata after principal Peter Heron was sworn in as a Justice of the Peace (JP) at the Gisborne courthouse.

Heron and Gisborne District Council environmental health officer Rosita Singh were sworn in at the same ceremony by resident Judge Haamiora Raumati.

Ruatōria has not had an active JP since April 2024 when Paul Sollitt passed away after a brief illness.

It was fantastic to get another JP (Heron) on the East Coast, Gisborne Justices’ of the Peace Association president Mark van Wijk said.

The association is trying to increase the number of JPs serving Wairoa and the East Coast.

Van Wijk said interviews were being held for new JPs to serve Rangitukia-Tikitiki and Wairoa.

JPs served on a voluntary basis and were dedicated to providing a valued community service, he said.

The Gisborne Justices of the Peace Association/Te Kahui Pou Whakatau Ture o Aotearoa ki Tairāwhiti has 80 members and offers JP services covering an area from Kotemaori (153km south of Gisborne), to Pōtaka (145km north) and including Matawai.

The public can find a JP in their area at https://justiceofthepeace.org.nz

JP service desks are set up at the H.B. Williams Library each Thursday between 9am and 11am, and at TaiTech in the Kaiti Hub from 10am to 12 noon each Wednesday.

Appointments to see a JP can be made at Evans Funeral Service, ph (06)8679150.

All JP services are free of charge.

