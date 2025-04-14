Gisborne District Court resident Judge Haamiora Raumati (centre) with new justices of the peace Rosita Singh, based in Gisborne, and Peter Heron, based in Ruatōria.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Gisborne District Court resident Judge Haamiora Raumati (centre) with new justices of the peace Rosita Singh, based in Gisborne, and Peter Heron, based in Ruatōria.

Students from Ngata Memorial College performed a waiata after principal Peter Heron was sworn in as a Justice of the Peace (JP) at the Gisborne courthouse.

Heron and Gisborne District Council environmental health officer Rosita Singh were sworn in at the same ceremony by resident Judge Haamiora Raumati.

Ruatōria has not had an active JP since April 2024 when Paul Sollitt passed away after a brief illness.

It was fantastic to get another JP (Heron) on the East Coast, Gisborne Justices’ of the Peace Association president Mark van Wijk said.

The association is trying to increase the number of JPs serving Wairoa and the East Coast.