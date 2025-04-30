“We have an opportunity to enhance the values of tangata whenua, but also to assist the Tairāwhiti Economic Action Plan to create better health outcomes for our people.

“Together is the only way that we are going to get there.”

The WWMC comprises councillors — Larry Foster, Tony Robinson (resigned), Rhonda Tibble, Nick Tupara — and representatives from Rongowhakaata, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki and Te Rūnanga o Tūranganui-a-Kiwa.

Lewis also chairs the Tangata Whenua Reference Group (TWRG), which is a requirement of the dry weather and wet weather overflow consents and provides a mātauranga Māori perspective to the WWMC.

The Kiwa Group and TWRG can include representatives from the iwi representatives in the WWMC, as well as Ngā Ariki Kaiputahi, Te Whānau-a-Kai and Ngāti Oneone.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was produced when the Kiwa Group was appointed by the WWMC to fulfil the functions of the TWRG.

“This did not sit well with tangata whenua,” Lewis said.

“There was a feeling of something being bestowed upon them that they had no chance to have input into.”

Lewis said the MOU was being reviewed based on the five recommendations.

This included strengthening its advisory role and “decision-making influence” to ensure feedback from the Kiwa Group or TWRG was “meaningfully considered and integrated into decision-making policies,” he said.

He also noted clearer reporting was needed to enhance transparency and ensure contributions were “physically impacting the council’s actions and decisions”.

The remuneration policy — which compensates members for their expertise and commitment — was due for review in July 2022.

“We should have a review of that policy as well.”

Having a conflict resolution process was also needed to address disagreements that arose during TWRG and Kiwa Group activities, he said.

Additionally, Kiwa Group recommended extending memberships to include expert advisers to ensure both groups had access to their expertise.

“The expected benefits that we’ve highlighted out of a refresh and review of the WWMC are more inclusiveness,” Lewis said.

Speaking with Local Democracy Reporting, council director of community lifelines Tim Barry said the council was working through the next steps for consideration of reviewing representation.

This included the request to add seats to the WWMC to include Ngā Ariki Kaipūtahi, Te Whānau-a-Kai and Ngāti Oneone.

Barry said that while the Kiwa Group undertook the functions of the TWRG, the responsibilities of each group related to different consents.

Last year, the Kiwa Group and TWRG proposed enhancements to the Kiwa Group terms of reference and the TWRG MOU.

Barry said the enhancements had been included in a revised draft of the TWRG memorandum, which the group had agreed to accept.

As the council was the consent holder, it was seeking approval from council leadership. If approved, a final version would be supplied to members of the TWRG for signing.

The enhancements to the Kiwa Group terms of reference were still under review by council and the Kiwa Group.

“Once agreed, the draft agreement will be submitted to the Wastewater Management Committee for review.”