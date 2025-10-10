Voting in the Gisborne District Council election closes at midday on Saturday at various purple and orange public ballot boxes distributed around Tairāwhiti, including Gisborne District Council (pictured) and a drive-through in the Marina carpark.

Gisborne voting surge falls away but 2022 turnout could be surpassed

Wednesday’s influx of 2125 Gisborne District Council local body votes seems to have been a one-off surge, with fewer combined votes being received yesterday and today.

Only 1650 votes were received during the last two days - 500 yesterday and 1150 today.

That took the total voter turnout to 36.9% of eligible voters, with 12,575 votes received.

Turnout is still well ahead of the corresponding time in 2022, which was 32.4%. The final election turnout was 43.4%.

At the same time during the 2019 election, voter turnout was 38% and the final turnout was 50.1%.