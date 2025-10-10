In the Tairāwhiti general ward, 8575 votes (38.4% turnout) have been received, while in the Tairāwhiti Māori ward, 4000 votes (34.1%) have been received.
Voter turnout is not high in the rest of the country.
According to Auckland Council, 261,500 votes had been returned as of yesterday, which amounted to just 21.9% of eligible voters.
Some results are expected to be available as early as 2pm on election day, two hours after voting ends.
However, Gisborne uses the single transferable vote (STV) system, which takes longer to count than the first past the post (FPP) system used by some other territorial authorities.
The “progress result”, consisting of Gisborne votes cast before Saturday, will be made public on Saturday.
The “preliminary result”, which will also take in votes received on Saturday, will be made public on Sunday.
The “final result”, which will take in special votes, will be announced next week.